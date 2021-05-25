Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMAT   US5255582018

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

(LMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/25 01:56:33 pm
50.34 USD   +0.72%
01:47pLeMaitre Regains Five CE Marks
GL
01:47pLEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Regains Five CE Marks
AQ
05/20LeMaitre to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LeMaitre Regains Five CE Marks

05/25/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today announced that it received CE marks under the European Medical Devices Directive (93/42/EC as amended by 2007/47/EC) for the following five products. Marks for the five products had previously lapsed due to a change in notified bodies.

ProductNotified BodyExpiration Date
XenoSure Biologic PatchesTUV SUDMay 26, 2024
AlboGraft Polyester Vascular GraftsTUV SUDMay 26, 2024
Pruitt Carotid ShuntsSGSMay 24, 2024
Flexcel Carotid ShuntsSGSMay 24, 2024
AnastoClip Closure SystemsSGSMay 24, 2024

The indications for use under the new CE mark for XenoSure no longer include neuro or cardiac applications, indications for which the product was approved under its prior CE mark. Additionally, only XenoSure made from bovine pericardium sourced from certain of our suppliers is permitted to be sold under the new CE mark.

Andrew Hodgkinson, SVP of Clinical, Regulatory & Quality Affairs, said, “While our customers have largely enjoyed uninterrupted supply of most of these devices due to inventory stockpiles and local derogations, we are pleased to have received these five CE marks before the transition to the new Medical Device Regulation in the EU on May 26, 2021. We emerge from this transition having lost CE marks on several smaller product lines totaling just 3% of our 2019 EMEA sales.”

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
01:47pLeMaitre Regains Five CE Marks
GL
01:47pLEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Regains Five CE Marks
AQ
05/20LeMaitre to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/18LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : LMAT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at LeMaitre Vascular
MT
05/11LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : LMAT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at LeMaitre Vascular
MT
05/10LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/06LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (L..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 152 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 030 M 1 030 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,80 $
Last Close Price 49,98 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan H. Connelly Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.23.41%1 030
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.71%181 760
DANAHER CORPORATION14.30%181 109
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.06%98 865
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.73%89 338
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.53%63 727