  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMAT   US5255582018

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

(LMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
53.04 USD   -0.61%
10:06aLemaitre Vascular : Proxy Statement for 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
10:06aLemaitre Vascular : Proxy Card for 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
03/14LeMaitre Vascular to Buy Out Thai Distributor; Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LeMaitre Vascular : Proxy Card for 2023 Annual Meeting

04/14/2023 | 10:06am EDT
Using a black inkpen, mark your votes with an X as shown in this example.

Please do not write outside the designated areas.

Annual Meeting Proxy Card

q PLEASE SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

  • Proposals - The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall the nominees listed, FORProposal 2 and FORProposal 3.

1. Election of Directors:

+

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01 - Bridget A. Ross

02 - John A. Roush

2. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

For

Against Abstain

For

Against Abstain

3. To ratify Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered accounting firm for 2023.

  • Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.

Please sign exactly as name(s) appears hereon. Joint owners should each sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, corporate officer, trustee, guardian, or custodian, please give full title.

Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.

Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.

Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on June 1, 2023.

The proxy statement, the notice of the annual meeting, directions to the annual meeting, a sample proxy card,

and our 2022 annual report to stockholders are available at http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy.

q PLEASE SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

Proxy - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+

Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors for Annual Meeting - June 1, 2023

George W. LeMaitre and Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr., or any of them, each with the power of substitution, are hereby authorized to represent and vote the shares of the undersigned, with all the powers which the undersigned would possess if personally present, at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to be held on June 1, 2023 or at any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Shares represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the stockholder. If no such directions are indicated, the Proxies will have authority to vote FOR Bridget A. Ross, FOR John A. Roush, FOR item 2 to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and FOR item 3 to ratify Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

(Items to be voted appear on reverse side.)

C Non-Voting Items

Change of Address - Please print new address below.

Comments - Please print your comments below.

Meeting Attendance

Mark box to the right if

you plan to attend the

Annual Meeting.

+

Disclaimer

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 14:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 176 M - -
Net income 2023 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,3x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 179 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 53,37 $
Average target price 57,20 $
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Joseph P. Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Director-Information Technology
Ryan H. Connelly Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.15.96%1 179
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.34%227 998
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.82%185 492
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.35%93 365
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.30%74 022
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.94%67 030
