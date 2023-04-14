LeMaitre Vascular : Proxy Statement for 2023 Annual Meeting

We have provided space on the proxy card for comments. We urge you to use it to let us know your feelings about LeMaitre or to bring a particular matter to our attention. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, please feel free to write directly to us.

It is important that your shares be represented whether or not you attend the meeting. You can vote your shares by marking your votes on the proxy card, signing and dating it, and mailing it promptly using the envelope provided.

This booklet includes a notice of meeting and proxy statement. The proxy statement describes the business to be conducted at the meeting and provides other information that you should know when you vote your shares.

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at our offices at 32 Third Avenue, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803.

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR each of proposals one, two and three.

directions to attend the Annual Meeting in person are available at http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy .

This proxy statement, the notice of the annual meeting, a sample proxy card, our 2022 annual report to stockholders

you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record

Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and

envelope provided. If you do attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote by ballot.

presented at the meeting. To ensure that your shares will be voted at the meeting, please vote by

meeting to vote in person, your vote will not be counted unless a proxy representing your shares is

Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own. If you do not attend the

Our 2022 annual report, which is not a part of the proxy solicitation material, is enclosed.

You can vote if you were a stockholder of record on April 4, 2023.

(4) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournment

(2) To conduct an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

(1) To elect two Class II directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING INFORMATION

Why did I receive these proxy materials?

You are receiving these proxy materials in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the Board of Directors ("Board" or "Board of Directors") of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "LeMaitre" or the "Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"). We are sending this proxy statement to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2023 (the "Record Date") on or about April 20, 2023. You may obtain additional copies of this proxy statement and proxy card, as well as our 2022 annual report, at the following Internet website: http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy.

What will stockholders vote on at the Meeting?

Stockholders will vote on three items at the Meeting:

to elect two Class II directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms;

three-year terms; an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and

to ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

Will there be any other items of business on the agenda?

Aside from the matters described above, the Board of Directors knows of no other matters to be presented at the Meeting. If any other matter should be presented at the Meeting upon which a vote properly may be taken, shares represented by all proxies received by the Board of Directors will be voted with respect thereto in accordance with the judgment of the persons named as attorneys-in-fact in the proxies.

What are the recommendations of the Board of Directors on how I should vote my shares?

The Board of Directors recommends that you vote your shares as follows:

"FOR " the election of the two nominees as directors;

" the election of the two nominees as directors; "FOR " the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and

" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and "FOR " the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

What vote is required to approve each proposal?

For Proposal 1, the election of directors, the nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes of the shares present, either in person or represented by proxy, and entitled to vote at the Meeting shall be elected as directors, subject to the director resignation policy described below under "Corporate Governance-Director Resignation Policy." Only votes "For" or "Withhold" will affect the outcome.

Governance-Director Resignation Policy." Only votes "For" or "Withhold" will affect the outcome. For Proposal 2, the advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, and for Proposal 3, the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the current year, an affirmative vote of a majority of the votes properly cast for and against such matter, is required for approval. Abstentions will not be counted towards the vote total and will have no impact on the outcome of the vote for this proposal.

Who is entitled to vote at the Meeting?

Stockholders of record of our common stock at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. As of that date, April 4, 2023, there were 22,142,776 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. We are soliciting proxies on behalf of the Board of Directors to give all stockholders who are entitled to vote on the matters that come before the Meeting the opportunity to do so whether or not they attend the Meeting in person.

