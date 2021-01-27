Log in
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on February 25, 2021

01/27/2021 | 01:08pm EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 8429679. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.


Contact
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 M - -
Net income 2020 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 968 M 968 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,40 $
Last Close Price 47,60 $
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Trent G. Kamke Senior Vice President-Operations
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.17.53%968
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC11.39%201 271
DANAHER CORPORATION5.33%166 214
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.92%90 477
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.55%85 238
ILLUMINA, INC.13.66%61 400
