LeMaitre Vascular : Proxy Card for 2021 Annual Meeting

04/20/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Using a black ink pen, mark your votes with an X as shown in this example.

Please do not write outside the designated areas.

Annual Meeting Proxy Card

q PLEASE SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

  • Proposals - The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall the nominees listed, FORProposal 2 and FORProposal 3.

1. Election of Directors:

+

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01 - Lawrence J. Jasinski

02 - John J. O'Connor

03 - Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr.

For

Against Abstain

For

Against Abstain

2. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the

3. To ratify Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered

Company's named executive officers.

public accounting firm for 2021.

  • Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.

Please sign exactly as name(s) appears hereon. Joint owners should each sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, corporate officer, trustee, guardian, or custodian, please give full title.

Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.

Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.

Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.

1 U P X

+

03G4DB

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on June 3, 2021.

The proxy statement, the notice of the annual meeting, directions to the annual meeting, a sample proxy card,

and our 2020 annual report to stockholders are available at http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy.

q PLEASE SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q

Proxy - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+

Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Proxy Solicited by Board of Directors for Annual Meeting - June 3, 2021

George W. LeMaitre and Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr., or any of them, each with the power of substitution, are hereby authorized to represent and vote the shares of the undersigned, with all the powers which the undersigned would possess if personally present, at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to be held on June 3, 2021 or at any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Shares represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the stockholder. If no such directions are indicated, the Proxies will have authority to vote FOR Lawrence J. Jasinski, FOR John J. O'Connor, FOR Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr., FOR item 2 to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and FOR item 3 to ratify Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

(Items to be voted appear on reverse side.)

C Non-Voting Items

Change of Address - Please print new address below.

Comments - Please print your comments below.

Meeting Attendance

Mark box to the right if

you plan to attend the

Annual Meeting.

+

Disclaimer

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 21:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 25,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 036 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 54,00 $
Last Close Price 50,47 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan H. Connelly Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.24.62%1 036
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.69%191 651
DANAHER CORPORATION9.42%172 555
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.84%96 027
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.02%76 763
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.36%63 724
