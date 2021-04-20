LeMaitre Vascular : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual Meeting

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 63 Second Avenue Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 April 20, 2021 Dear Fellow Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at our offices at 32 Third Avenue, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803. This booklet includes a notice of meeting and proxy statement. The proxy statement describes the business to be conducted at the meeting and provides other information that you should know when you vote your shares. It is important that your shares be represented whether or not you attend the meeting. You can vote your shares by marking your votes on the proxy card, signing and dating it, and mailing it promptly using the envelope provided. We have provided space on the proxy card for comments. We urge you to use it to let us know your feelings about LeMaitre or to bring a particular matter to our attention. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, please feel free to write directly to us. George W. LeMaitre Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 63 Second Avenue Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TIME AND DATE 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 PLACE LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 32 Third Avenue Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 Prior to the meeting date, we may determine to change the meeting from an in-person meeting to a virtual- only format in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which case the meeting will not be held at the physical location specified above. If we determine to change to a virtual-only meeting, we will issue a press release disclosing the change in format, file the release with the SEC as supplemental proxy materials and post the release to our website at http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy. ITEMS OF BUSINESS (1) To elect three Class III directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms. (2) To conduct an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. (3) To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. (4) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. RECORD DATE You can vote if you are a stockholder of record on April 12, 2021. ANNUAL REPORT Our 2020 annual report, which is not a part of the proxy solicitation material, is enclosed. PROXY VOTING Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own. If you do not attend the meeting to vote in person, your vote will not be counted unless a proxy representing your shares is presented at the meeting. To ensure that your shares will be voted at the meeting, please vote by marking, signing, dating, and promptly returning the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. If you do attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote by ballot. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that record holder. By Order of the Board of Directors, Joseph P. Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer, Director and Secretary April 20, 2021 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on June 3, 2021 This proxy statement, the notice of the annual meeting, a sample proxy card, our 2020 annual report to stockholders and directions to attend the Annual Meeting in person are available at http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy. The Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR each of proposals one, two and three.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING INFORMATION Why did I receive these proxy materials? You are receiving these proxy materials in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the Board of Directors ("Board" or "Board of Directors") of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "LeMaitre" or the "Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting"). We are sending this proxy statement to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021 (the "Record Date") on or about April 20, 2021. You may obtain additional copies of this proxy statement and proxy card, as well as our 2020 annual report, at the following Internet website: http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy. What will stockholders vote on at the Meeting? Stockholders will vote on three items at the Meeting: to elect three Class III directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms;

three-year terms; an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and

to ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. Will there be any other items of business on the agenda? Aside from the matters described above, the Board of Directors knows of no other matters to be presented at the Meeting. If any other matter should be presented at the Meeting upon which a vote properly may be taken, shares represented by all proxies received by the Board of Directors will be voted with respect thereto in accordance with the judgment of the persons named as attorneys-in-fact in the proxies. What are the recommendations of the Board of Directors on how I should vote my shares? The Board of Directors recommends that you vote your shares as follows: "FOR " the election of the three nominees as directors;

" the election of the three nominees as directors; "FOR " the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and

" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and "FOR " the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021. What vote is required to approve each proposal? For Proposal 1, the election of directors, the nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes of the shares present, either in person or represented by proxy, and entitled to vote at the Meeting shall be elected as directors, subject to the director resignation policy described below under "Corporate Governance-Director Resignation Policy." Only votes "For" or "Withhold" will affect the outcome. 1

