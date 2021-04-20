LeMaitre Vascular : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual Meeting
04/20/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
63 Second Avenue
Burlington, Massachusetts 01803
April 20, 2021
Dear Fellow Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., which will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at our offices at 32 Third Avenue, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803.
This booklet includes a notice of meeting and proxy statement. The proxy statement describes the business to be conducted at the meeting and provides other information that you should know when you vote your shares.
It is important that your shares be represented whether or not you attend the meeting. You can vote your shares by marking your votes on the proxy card, signing and dating it, and mailing it promptly using the envelope provided.
We have provided space on the proxy card for comments. We urge you to use it to let us know your feelings about LeMaitre or to bring a particular matter to our attention. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, please feel free to write directly to us.
George W. LeMaitre
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
63 Second Avenue
Burlington, Massachusetts 01803
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TIME AND DATE
10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, June 3, 2021
PLACE
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
32 Third Avenue
Burlington, Massachusetts 01803
Prior to the meeting date, we may determine to change the meeting from an in-person meeting to a virtual-
only format in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which case the meeting will not be held at the physical
location specified above. If we determine to change to a virtual-only meeting, we will issue a press release
disclosing the change in format, file the release with the SEC as supplemental proxy materials and post the
The Board of Directors recommends that you vote FOR each of proposals one, two and three.
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
PROXY STATEMENT
ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING INFORMATION
Why did I receive these proxy materials?
You are receiving these proxy materials in connection with the solicitation of proxies on behalf of the Board of Directors ("Board" or "Board of Directors") of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "LeMaitre" or the "Company") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting"). We are sending this proxy statement to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021 (the "Record Date") on or about April 20, 2021. You may obtain additional copies of this proxy statement and proxy card, as well as our 2020 annual report, at the following Internet website: http://www.lemaitre.com/proxy.
What will stockholders vote on at the Meeting?
Stockholders will vote on three items at the Meeting:
to elect three Class III directors nominated by the Board of Directors for three-year terms;
an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and
to ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.
Will there be any other items of business on the agenda?
Aside from the matters described above, the Board of Directors knows of no other matters to be presented at the Meeting. If any other matter should be presented at the Meeting upon which a vote properly may be taken, shares represented by all proxies received by the Board of Directors will be voted with respect thereto in accordance with the judgment of the persons named as attorneys-in-fact in the proxies.
What are the recommendations of the Board of Directors on how I should vote my shares?
The Board of Directors recommends that you vote your shares as follows:
"FOR" the election of the three nominees as directors;
"FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and
"FOR" the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.
What vote is required to approve each proposal?
For Proposal 1, the election of directors, the nominees receiving the highest number of affirmative votes of the shares present, either in person or represented by proxy, and entitled to vote at the Meeting shall be elected as directors, subject to the director resignation policy described below under "Corporate Governance-Director Resignation Policy." Only votes "For" or "Withhold" will affect the outcome.
