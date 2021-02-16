Log in
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/16/2021 | 04:41pm EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in four upcoming investor conferences.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the following virtual conferences:

  • SVB Leerink's 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8:40 AM EST
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1:50 PM EST
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021, on demand
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 3:10 PM EDT

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 127 M - -
Net income 2020 20,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 000 M 1 000 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 78,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan H. Connelly Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.21.36%1 000
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.03%201 271
DANAHER CORPORATION10.70%174 835
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.26%95 094
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.16.09%93 119
ILLUMINA, INC.36.42%73 695
