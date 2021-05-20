Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMAT   US5255582018

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.

(LMAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LeMaitre to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/20/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:30 PM EDT.

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. 
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
05:53pLeMaitre to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
05/18LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : LMAT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at LeMaitre Vascular
MT
05/11LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : LMAT) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at LeMaitre Vascular
MT
05/10LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/06LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Significant Insider Sales in Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (L..
MT
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : LeMaitre Vascular Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/04LEMAITRE VASCULAR  : Roth Capital Adjusts LeMaitre Vascular PT to $55 From $53, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 152 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 005 M 1 005 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,80 $
Last Close Price 49,11 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. LeMaitre Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Roberts President & Director
Joseph P. Pellegrino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Ngau Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan H. Connelly Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC.20.37%1 005
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-1.90%179 594
DANAHER CORPORATION12.51%177 842
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.14%96 739
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.67%87 812
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG9.70%63 261