Lemonade : CFO Tim Bixby To Present At KBW Insurance Conference

Lemonade, (NYSE: LMND), the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference: KBW Insurance Conference. Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby will be speaking on September 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM (ET). Register here to join the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw95/lmnd/1675718. A replay will later be available on investor.lemonade.com