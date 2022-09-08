Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lemonade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMND   US52567D1072

LEMONADE, INC.

(LMND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-09-08 am EDT
24.25 USD   +1.83%
09/04Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze
RE
08/10Oppenheimer Adjusts Lemonade Price Target to $35 From $30, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/10Barclays Raises Lemonade's Price Target to $28 From $20, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Lemonade : CFO Tim Bixby To Present At KBW Insurance Conference

09/08/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Lemonade, (NYSE: LMND), the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference: KBW Insurance Conference. Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby will be speaking on September 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM (ET). Register here to join the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw95/lmnd/1675718. A replay will later be available on investor.lemonade.com

Disclaimer

Lemonade Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 239 M - -
Net income 2022 -313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 642 M 1 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 119
Free-Float 69,7%
Technical analysis trends LEMONADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,81 $
Average target price 24,07 $
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shai Wininger Co-CEO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Daniel Asher Schreiber Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Timothy E. Bixby Chief Financial Officer
Adina Eckstein Chief Operating Officer
Mweashuma Nyatta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEMONADE, INC.-43.46%1 642
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.56%40 834
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.85%38 924
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.53%36 005
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.35%33 819
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.23%26 321