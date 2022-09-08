Lemonade : CFO Tim Bixby To Present At KBW Insurance Conference

Lemonade, (NYSE: LMND), the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today announced it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference: KBW Insurance Conference. Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby will be speaking on September 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM (ET). Register here to join the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw95/lmnd/1675718. A replay will later be available on investor.lemonade.com
Disclaimer
Lemonade Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 14:09:01 UTC.