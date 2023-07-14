Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after market close. Lemonade will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 am Eastern time (5:00 am Pacific time) to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. Registrants may also dial in, toll-free, at +1 833 470 1428 or at +1 404 975 4839, conference ID 793094

In addition to the dial-in options, shareholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/lemonade-2023-q2 to submit questions to Say prior to the earnings call. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2023 at 8:00 am ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Lemonade Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.lemonade.com.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Press Release are forward-looking statements.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: our history of losses and the fact that we may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the anticipated benefits of the Synthetic Agents program and expectations regarding its impact on our capital structure; risks related to the "Lemonade" brand; risks related to denial of claims or our failure to accurately and timely pay claims; our ability to attain greater value from each user; risks related to the novelty of our business model; risks related to our Giveback; risks related to our limited operating history and our ability to evaluate our current business performance, implement our business model, and our future prospects; our ability to manage our growth effectively; the intense competition in the segments of the insurance industry in which we operate; risks related to reinsurance, including the availability of reinsurance at current levels and prices and counterparty risk; our ability to maintain our risk-based capital at the required levels; our ability to expand our product offerings; risks related to the operation and confidentiality of our proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and proprietary technology; new legislation or legal requirements which may affect how we communicate with our customers; risks related to our reliance on artificial intelligence, telematics, mobile technology and our digital platforms to collect data that we evaluate in pricing and underwriting our insurance policies, managing claims and customer support, and improving business processes, and any legal or regulatory requirements that prohibit or restrict our ability to collect or use this data; our reliance on search engines, social media platforms, digital app stores, content-based online advertising and other online sources to attract consumers to our website and our online app; our ability to raise additional capital to grow our business; risks related to security incidents or real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our systems, website or app; risks related to examinations by our primary state insurance regulators and examinations or investigations by other states in which we are licensed to operate; risks related to our collection and use of customer information and other data, and our ability to protect such information and comply with data privacy and security laws and regulations; our ability to underwrite risks accurately and charge competitive yet profitable rates to our customers; risks related to our ability to generate revenues from new products; risks related to our expansion within the United States and any future international expansion strategy; risks related to combining the businesses of Lemonade and Metromile and the potential failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the mergers; risks related to the historically cyclical nature of the insurance business; risks related to extensive insurance industry regulations; risks related to severe weather events and other catastrophes, including the effects of climate change and global pandemics which are inherently unpredictable; climate risks, including risks associated with disruptions caused by the transition to a low-carbon economy; risks related to increasing scrutiny, actions and changing expectations from investors, clients, regulators and our employees with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; risks related to fluctuations in our results of operations on a quarterly and annual basis; risks related to utilizing customer and third party data for pricing and underwriting our insurance policies; risks related to limitations in the analytical models used to assess and predict our exposure to catastrophe losses; risks related to potential losses that could be greater than our loss and loss adjustment expense reserves; risks related to the minimum capital and surplus requirements that our insurance subsidiaries are required to have; risks related to assessments and other surcharges from state guaranty funds, and mandatory state insurance facilities; risks related to our status and obligations as a public benefit corporation; risks related to significant shareholders and their ability to influence the outcome of important transactions, including a change in control; and risks related to our operations in Israel and the current political, economic, and military environment.

These and other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 3, 2023 and in our other and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs as of the date of this Press Release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

