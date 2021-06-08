Log in
    LMND   US52567D1072

LEMONADE, INC.

(LMND)
  Report
Lemonade : CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

06/08/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND), will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET. The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468742&tp_key=d24b20cb18 and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

Tim will also be presenting at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, being held virtually on June 14-16, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 10:15 am ET on June 14, 2021, and will be livestreamed through this link, https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465602&tp_key=3ebe60bbda, and available on the Lemonade investor site shortly thereafter.

About Lemonade
Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 -213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 080 M 6 080 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 51,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 567
Free-Float 83,9%
Lemonade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 80,29 $
Last Close Price 99,01 $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Asher Schreiber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shai Wininger President, COO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Timothy E. Bixby Chief Financial Officer
Caryn Seidman-Becker Independent Director
Mweashuma Nyatta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEMONADE, INC.-19.18%6 080
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.17%45 542
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.34%40 258
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.39%39 671
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.17%33 629
SAMPO OYJ11.40%26 084