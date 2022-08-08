Lemtech : Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022
08/08/2022
Provided by: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence: Lemtech-KY announces consolidated sales in July.
2022 of NT$ 506,883 thousand, down 2.90% YoY; the YTD consolidated sales
for year 2022 reached NT$ 3,994,483 thousand, up 0.56%.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
