Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4912   KYG545091079

LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

(4912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
112.00 TWD   +2.75%
05:14aLEMTECH : Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022
PU
07/21LEMTECH : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase(Correction)
PU
07/11LEMTECH : Announcement of the company's for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lemtech : Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 16:56:40
Subject 
 Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence: Lemtech-KY announces consolidated sales in July.
   2022 of NT$ 506,883 thousand, down 2.90% YoY; the YTD consolidated sales
   for year 2022 reached NT$ 3,994,483 thousand, up 0.56%.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Lemtech Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
05:14aLEMTECH : Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022
PU
07/21LEMTECH : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase(Correctio..
PU
07/11LEMTECH : Announcement of the company's for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
07/10LEMTECH : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
PU
07/10Tranche Update on Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May ..
CI
07/08LEMTECH : Announcing consolidated sales in June 2022
PU
07/08Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Ye..
CI
07/07LEMTECH : Announcement for the adjustment of cash dividend per share in 2022Q1 (Revise the..
PU
07/07Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Announces Adjustment of Cash Dividend
CI
07/07Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited's Equity Buyback announced on May 13, 2022, has expired w..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 369 M - -
Net income 2021 466 M - -
Net cash 2021 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 6 966 M 232 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Feng Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Chin Yu Lu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Rui Long Yang Independent Director
Chi Min Yue Independent Director
Wei Min Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED-30.00%232
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%49 860
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.34%46 123
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.43%36 382
JABIL INC.-13.12%8 407
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-51.57%8 160