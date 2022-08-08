Lemtech : Announcing consolidated sales in July 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.Company name: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Lemtech-KY announces consolidated sales in July. 2022 of NT$ 506,883 thousand, down 2.90% YoY; the YTD consolidated sales for year 2022 reached NT$ 3,994,483 thousand, up 0.56%. 6.Countermeasures: None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None