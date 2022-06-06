Lemtech : Announcing the change of Spokesperson

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/06
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Hsu,Wen-Ku / Secretary of the Chairman
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Jed Huang / Finance Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: position adjustment
7.Effective date: 2022/06/06
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Lemtech Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.