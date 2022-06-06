Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4912   KYG545091079

LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

(4912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
107.50 TWD   +0.47%
03:02aLEMTECH : Announcing the change of Spokesperson
PU
05/26LEMTECH : To announced the Board's resolution to repurchase Treasury shares(Correction--Ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase)
PU
05/16Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lemtech : Announcing the change of Spokesperson

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:45:39
Subject 
 Announcing the change of Spokesperson
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/06/06
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
  Hsu,Wen-Ku / Secretary of the Chairman
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
  Jed Huang / Finance Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: position adjustment
7.Effective date: 2022/06/06
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Lemtech Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
