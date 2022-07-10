Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
  News
  Summary
    4912   KYG545091079

LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED

(4912)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
101.00 TWD   -0.49%
09:04aLEMTECH : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
PU
07/08LEMTECH : Announcing consolidated sales in June 2022
PU
07/08Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended June 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Lemtech : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase

07/10/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/10 Time of announcement 21:00:30
Subject 
 To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events 2022/07/10 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):2211253316
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/14~2022/07/10
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1000000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):70~200
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/23~2022/07/07
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):328000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):34400900
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):104.88
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):328000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.52%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
  In the interest of protecting shareholder rights while following the
  market mechanism, the Company repurchased the shares in batches
  based on share price changes and volume. Therefore, the repurchase
  was not  executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Lemtech Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 369 M - -
Net income 2021 466 M - -
Net cash 2021 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 6 315 M 212 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Feng Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Chin Yu Lu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Rui Long Yang Independent Director
Chi Min Yue Independent Director
Wei Min Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEMTECH HOLDINGS CO., LIMITED-36.88%212
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.92%47 500
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-24.74%39 339
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.59%36 669
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.96%8 518
JABIL INC.-26.10%7 161