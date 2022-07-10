Lemtech : To announce the completion status of execution of the stock repurchase
07/10/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Provided by: Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/10
Time of announcement
21:00:30
Subject
To announce the completion status of execution
of the stock repurchase
Date of events
2022/07/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):2211253316
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/14~2022/07/10
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1000000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):70~200
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/23~2022/07/07
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):328000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):34400900
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):104.88
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):328000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):0.52%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
In the interest of protecting shareholder rights while following the
market mechanism, the Company repurchased the shares in batches
based on share price changes and volume. Therefore, the repurchase
was not executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
