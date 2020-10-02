Lendified Announces Revocation of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2020) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), the Company's principal regulator, has issued an order dated October 1, 2020 revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued by the OSC on July 9, 2020.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Privco Annual Financial Statements") of Lendified Privco Holding Corporation ("Privco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company acquired through the Company's qualifying transaction announced December 24, 2019, as required by National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Since the issuance of the FFCTO, the Company has filed the following financial statements:

(i) The unaudited interim financial report and related management and discussion ("MD&A") of the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020;

(ii) the Privco Annual Financial Statements; and

(iii) the unaudited interim financial report of Privco for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

The Company announced on August 28, 2020 that it would rely on the 45-day extension provided in Ontario Instrument 51-505 in respect of the requirement to file the unaudited interim financial report and related MD&A of the Company for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Q2 Interim Filings"). The Company currently expects to file the Q2 Interim Filing on or before October 15, 2020.

In addition to Ontario, the Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta. Each of the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission had also issued cease trade orders in respect of the securities of the Corporation. The Company will advise if, or when, the cease trade orders in each of these other jurisdictions are revoked.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating both a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary, as well as a software as a service technology platform providing AI-enabled credit origination and analytics to financial institutions across Canada through another wholly-owned subsidiary, JUDI.AI. The Company announced its intention to sell JUDI.AI in its press release of July 7, 2020.

