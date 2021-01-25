Lendified Enters into Strategic Consulting Agreement for Financial and Capital Markets Advisory Services

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic consulting agreement with Laurent Mareschal, who has agreed to provide financial and business advisory services to the Company. Mr. Mareschal has more than 25 years of financial services experience, including financial reporting and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and small business banking. Mr. Mareschal was recently the Senior Vice President and Head of Small Business Banking at one of Canada's five major banking institutions, and prior to that held progressively senior roles in finance with the same bank, including Chief Financial Officer of the Canadian Retail and Commercial Banking business, as well as Chief Financial Officer of the Wholesale Banking and Capital Markets business. Mr. Mareschal commented, "the market for small business loans is under served in Canada and Lendified is extremely well positioned to take a leadership role in this sector. The Canadian economy will have a significant need for the products and services Lendified provides as we emerge and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Regarding the engagement of Mr. Mareschal, John Gillberry, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Lendified commented, "Mr. Mareschal is a seasoned veteran of small business lending and the Company will benefit significantly from his experience and network within this industry. We are very pleased to have Mr. Mareschal join Lendified in this capacity and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and strengthen the business."

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

