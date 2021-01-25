Log in
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

(LHI)
Lendified Enters into Strategic Consulting Agreement for Financial and Capital Markets Advisory Services

01/25/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic consulting agreement with Laurent Mareschal, who has agreed to provide financial and business advisory services to the Company. Mr. Mareschal has more than 25 years of financial services experience, including financial reporting and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and small business banking. Mr. Mareschal was recently the Senior Vice President and Head of Small Business Banking at one of Canada's five major banking institutions, and prior to that held progressively senior roles in finance with the same bank, including Chief Financial Officer of the Canadian Retail and Commercial Banking business, as well as Chief Financial Officer of the Wholesale Banking and Capital Markets business. Mr. Mareschal commented, "the market for small business loans is under served in Canada and Lendified is extremely well positioned to take a leadership role in this sector. The Canadian economy will have a significant need for the products and services Lendified provides as we emerge and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Regarding the engagement of Mr. Mareschal, John Gillberry, the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Lendified commented, "Mr. Mareschal is a seasoned veteran of small business lending and the Company will benefit significantly from his experience and network within this industry. We are very pleased to have Mr. Mareschal join Lendified in this capacity and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and strengthen the business."

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

John Gillberry, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1-844-451-3594
john.gillberry@lendified.com

Neither the TSXVE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXVE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be even more severe than it has been to date, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company's ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72785


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 -4,07 M -3,20 M -3,20 M
Net income 2019 -14,9 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2019 41,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,71 M 4,47 M 4,48 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float -
Chart LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Lendified Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Kendall Gillberry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Charette Chairman
Rachel Manno Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Pratik Bhandari Chief Financial Officer
Troy K. Wright Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.0.00%4
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%40 831
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL7.66%21 816
ORIX CORPORATION9.62%20 337
ACOM CO., LTD.5.90%7 064
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.4.36%6 751
