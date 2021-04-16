Lendified Files Annual Financial Statements

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (TSXV: LHI) ("Lendified" or the "Company") announces it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the " Financial Statements") and related management and discussion (the "MD&A"). The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com.

Business Highlights:

In December 2020, the Company completed a private placement of units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $785,000.

The Company completed the sale of its subsidiary, Lendified Technologies Inc.

In August 2020, the Company completed a private placement of units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $956,071.

The Company appointed John Gillberry as the new CEO and a Director of the Company, as well as appointed Guy Charette as Chair of the Board of Directors and Peter Ostapchuk as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Company completed its qualifying transaction with Lendified Holdings Inc. by way of three-cornered amalgamation.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

John Gillberry, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

john.gillberry@lendified.com

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the impacts of general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic and industry conditions.

