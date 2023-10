LendingClub Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary LendingClub Bank, National Association (the Bank). It operates a digital marketplace bank. The Bank's customers can gain access to a range of financial products and services designed to help them digitally manage their lending, spending and savings. It offers a range of products and services aimed at supporting its members and further improving their financial health. The Company offers products and services to commercial customers, as well as to range of institutional investors for its unsecured personal loans and auto loans (Consumer Loans), and for its patient and education finance loans. For depositors, it offers digital experience features, such as automated teller machine (ATM) fee rebates, rewards and interest rates. Its commercial lending business includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, small business loans and equipment loans and leases.

Sector Consumer Lending