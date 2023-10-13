Goldman Sachs Passed on a Higher Offer for GreenSky

Fintech Pagaya was part of a group that offered hundreds of millions more for the specialty lender.

LendingClub to cut staff by around 14% as higher interest rates take a bite

Online lending platform LendingClub Corp. on Thursday said it would reduce its workforce by around 14%, or 172 employees.

Singapore Central Bank Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

The Monetary Authority of Singapore left its monetary policy unchanged in a widely expected move.

Venture Slowdown Hits the Earliest Stages of Investing, Signaling Worsening Decline

Previously a haven, seed-stage investing is now losing steam along with later phases of investment. 'Everything is starting to clog up,' says one analyst.

Voya Financial's Technology Gets an Overhaul to Ready It for AI

Public cloud-computing has been slow to take hold at financial-services firms, but AI is pushing some to move faster in revamping their corporate technology.

IRS Contractor Pleads Guilty to Leaking Trump's Tax Returns

Judge says Charles Littlejohn faces "severe consequences" for airing confidential tax information on then-president and thousands of other wealthy Americans.

The Federal Deficit Is Even Bigger Than It Looks

Student-debt cancellation complicates the numbers as higher interest rates make borrowing costlier.

What Will Bank Earnings Say About the Economy?

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report third-quarter results on Friday, followed by others next week.

Earnings Will Be Fine. Just Don't Expect Stock Gains.

Sales are expected to grow in the low single digits relative to of a fairly low base last year, another sign that the economy isn't firing on all cylinders.

'You Never Wavered in Our Friendship': Epstein Ties Scorch Top Banker

U.K. authorities say Staley misled the bank and regulators about his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

