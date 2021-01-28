LendingTree : 73% of Americans Flunked a Covid-19 Quiz According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, misinformation regarding vaccinations continue to circulate. ValuePenguin decided to test Americans' general knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine to get a better understanding of what's really confusing them.
We quizzed more than 1,500 Americans on their know-how on the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, and cost. Nearly three-quarters of respondents flunked the test, with an average grade of 50%.
Key findings:
View full report: Vaccine Quiz
