LendingTree, Inc.

LENDINGTREE, INC.

(TREE)
News 
Press Releases

LendingTree : 73% of Americans Flunked a Covid-19 Quiz According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

01/28/2021 | 01:59pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, misinformation regarding vaccinations continue to circulate. ValuePenguin decided to test Americans' general knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine to get a better understanding of what's really confusing them. 

We quizzed more than 1,500 Americans on their know-how on the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, and cost. Nearly three-quarters of respondents flunked the test, with an average grade of 50%.

Key findings: 

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/73-of-americans-flunked-a-covid-19-quiz-according-to-a-valuepenguincom-survey-301217611.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


