LendingTree : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

LENDINGTREE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Results reflect record mortgage revenue and sustained recovery in Consumer segment

• Consolidated revenue of $222.3 million

• GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $(8.1) million or $(0.62) per diluted share

• Variable marketing margin of $82.3 million

• Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million

• Adjusted net income per share of $0.13

CHARLOTTE, NC - February 25, 2021 - LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The Company has posted a letter to shareholders on its investor relations website at investors.lendingtree.com.

"We navigated the headwinds of the past year incredibly well, and I'm proud of our team's resilience and dedication," said Doug Lebda, chairman and CEO. "Despite the prior year's challenges, we were fortunate to maintain a healthy and productive workforce, a strong balance sheet and sustained positive cash flows, all of which enabled us to remain acutely focused on executing for our customers, our partners and our shareholders. The fourth quarter's results are evidence of the progress we continue to make in expanding our leading market position."

J.D. Moriarty, CFO, added, "We are pleased to be able to report better-than-expected fourth quarter results, and even more encouraging is the positive momentum we see across each of our segments. Our diversified portfolio of businesses continues to strengthen our competitive advantage as our leading presence in Home and Insurance bolster our recovering Consumer segment."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

• Insurance segment revenue of $85.6 million grew 21% over fourth quarter 2019 and translated into segment profit of $33.4 million, up 19% over the same period.

• Home segment revenue of $88.8 million grew 36% over fourth quarter 2019 and produced segment profit of $32.3 million, up 20% over the same period. ◦ Within Home, record mortgage products revenue of $81.5 million grew 51% over the prior year period.

• Consumer segment revenue of $47.8 million showed improving trends despite typical seasonal headwinds. ◦ Within Consumer, credit card revenue of $11.9 million improved substantially from $6.7 million in third quarter 2020. ◦ Personal loans revenue of $13.7 million improved from $12.5 million in third quarter 2020. ◦ Revenue from our small business offering grew 129% sequentially from the third quarter 2020.

• Through December 31, 2020, 16.6 million consumers have signed up for My LendingTree.

LendingTree Summary Financial Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,2020 2019 Y/Y % Change Total revenue $ 222.3 $ 255.2 (13)% (Loss) income before income taxes

$ (13.2) Income tax benefit (expense) 5.1 $ 4.5 (3.1) (393) % (265) % Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (8.1) $ 1.5 (640)% Net (loss) income from continuing operations % of revenue

(4)% 1 % (Loss) income per share from continuing operations Basic Diluted $ (0.62)

$ 0.11 $ (0.62)

$ 0.10 (664) % (720) % Variable marketing margin Total revenue $ 222.3 $ 255.2 Variable marketing expense (1) (2) $ (140.0) $ (161.4) (13) % (13) % Variable marketing margin (2)

$ 82.3 $ 93.8 (12)% Variable marketing margin % of revenue (2) 37 % 37 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 26.3 $ 45.9 (43)% Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (2) 12 % 18 % Adjusted net income (loss) (2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $ $ 1.8 $ 16.3 (89)% 0.13 $ 1.12 (88)% Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Q/Q % Change $ 220.3 1 % (32.7) 7.9 (60) % (35) % $ (24.8) (67)% (11)% $ $ (1.90) (1.90) (67) % (67) % $ $ 220.3 (142.2) 1 % (2) % $ 78.1 5 % 35 % $ 21.7 21 % 10 % $ $ (3.4) 153 %

(0.26) 150 %

(1) Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Also includes the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

(2) Variable marketing expense, variable marketing margin, variable marketing margin % of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted

EBITDA % of revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see "LendingTree's Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" and "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" below for more information.

LendingTree Segment Results (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Y/Y 2020 2019 % Change Home (1) Revenue Segment profit $ $ 88.8 32.3 $ $ 65.5 26.9 36 % 20 % Segment profit % of revenue 36 % 41 % Consumer Revenue (2) Segment profit $ $ 47.8 22.7 $ 113.4

$ 43.3 (58) % (48) % Segment profit % of revenue 47 % 38 % Insurance Revenue (3) Segment profit $ $ 85.6 33.4 $ 70.9

$ 28.0 21 % 19 % Segment profit % of revenue 39 % 39 % Other (4) Revenue Loss $ 0.1

$ 5.4 $ (0.4)

$ (0.1) (98) % 300 % Total revenue $ 222.3 $ 255.2 (13)% Total segment profit $ 88.0 $ 98.1 (10)% Brand marketing expense (5)

$ (5.7) $ (4.2) Variable marketing margin

$ 82.3 $ 93.8 36 % (12)% Variable marketing margin % of revenue 37 % 37 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Q/Q % Change $ $ 78.9 25.2 13 % 28 % 32 % $ $ 48.4 21.6 (1) % 5 % 45 % $ $ 92.5 37.0 (7) % (10) % 40 % $ $ 0.5 - (80) % - % $ $ $ $ 220.3

1 % 83.8

5 % (5.7) 78.1

- %

5 % 35 %

(1) The Home segment includes the following products: purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate.

(2) The Consumer segment includes the following products: credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products such as credit repair and debt settlement.

(3) The Insurance segment consists of insurance quote products.

(4) The Other category includes revenue from the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals, and the related variable marketing and advertising expenses.

(5) Brand marketing expense represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses that are not assignable to the segments' products. This measure excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

Business Outlook - 2021

Today, the company is providing revenue, variable marketing margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the first quarter of 2021, as follows:

For first quarter 2021:

• Revenue: $260 - $270 million

• Variable Marketing Margin: $80 - $85 million

• Adjusted EBITDA: $20 - $25 million

LendingTree is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected variable marketing margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

Quarterly Conference Call

A conference call to discuss LendingTree's fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be webcast live today, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). The live audiocast is open to the public and will be available on LendingTree's investor relations website at investors.lendingtree.com. The call may also be accessed toll-free via phone at (877) 606-1416. Callers outside the United States and Canada may dial (707) 287-9313. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on LendingTree's investor relations website until 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 05, 2021. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free (855) 859-2056 with passcode #4562248. Callers outside the United States and Canada may dial (404) 537-3406 with passcode #4562248.