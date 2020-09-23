LendingTree : Heart Disease Fatality is 13% Higher in Southern States According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be no surprise to some that heart conditions are still one of the leading causes of death in the United States. However, people living in the South are disproportionately more affected by fatal heart conditions than other areas in the U.S.
ValuePenguin analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on heart disease in the United States and found that the population's susceptibility to heart disease varies wildly depending on state and county. For context, the CDC determined that heart disease killed more than 469,000 middle-aged Americans from 2016 to 2018 – a rate of about 153 per 100,000 people.
Key findings:
