LendingTree : Heart Disease Fatality is 13% Higher in Southern States According to ValuePenguin.com Study

09/23/2020 | 11:18am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be no surprise to some that heart conditions are still one of the leading causes of death in the United States. However, people living in the South are disproportionately more affected by fatal heart conditions than other areas in the U.S. 

ValuePenguin analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on heart disease in the United States and found that the population's susceptibility to heart disease varies wildly depending on state and county. For context, the CDC determined that heart disease killed more than 469,000 middle-aged Americans from 2016 to 2018  a rate of about 153 per 100,000 people.

Key findings:

View full report: Heart Disease in America

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heart-disease-fatality-is-13-higher-in-southern-states-according-to-valuepenguincom-study-301136821.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


© PRNewswire 2020
