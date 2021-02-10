Log in
LENDINGTREE, INC.

(TREE)
LendingTree : The Best States for Cancer Care in 2021

02/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ValuePenguin.com report has given Minnesota the highest rating for cancer care in the country, while three states — Wisconsin, Georgia and Oklahoma — tied at the bottom. ValuePenguin.com created a Care Score to analyze the top states for cancer care, considering the potential cost of treatment, access to care and death rates.

While there are strong and weak attributes of cancer care in every state, ValuePenguin.com analysts found two similar traits among the lowest-scoring states: high out-of-pocket maximums and the inability to qualify for cost savings on marketplace health care insurance. Here are the key findings from this report:

  • Minnesota tops the country as the state with the best cancer care, earning a cancer care score of 19 points (out of a maximum of 20 points). Five states — New Mexico, Rhode Island, Arizona, Maryland and Pennsylvania — placed just below Minnesota with a score of 18, and California and Montana earned a 17. These states — along with Michigan and Alaska, which earned a 16 — have the cheapest monthly health insurance premiums compared to the rest of the U.S.
  • Georgia, Oklahoma and Wisconsin placed at the bottom with a Cancer Care score of 9 points out of 20 due to the high costs of healthcare. Missouri, Wyoming, West Virginia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee also fared poorly with a Cancer care score of just 10 points out of 20.  Unlike in the best-scoring states, affordability is an issue in almost all of these states.
  • High Health insurance costs, high out-of-pocket maximums, and a lack of access to expanded Medicaid decreases access to cancer care:  Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Missouri and Oklahoma - which scored the lowest cancer care ratings - had some of the most expensive health insurance premiums in the U.S. And in 9 out the 10 lowest scoring states, the out-of-pocket maximum is $8,550, the maximum amount allowed by law.
  • States without expanded Medicaid have higher uninsured rates, and less access to cancer care: The 10 lowest scoring states haven't implemented expanded Medicaid — although Oklahoma and Missouri is set to expand later in 2021. With the exception of Tennessee, Wisconsin and Missouri, these states also have a higher than average percentage of residents who don't have any form of health insurance coverage.

According to Andrew Hurst, an Insurance Data Analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "Americans who put off getting preventative care due to worries over high healthcare costs, face the huge risk of being diagnosed with cancer at a late stage, when the disease is harder to treat, more costly and more difficult to survive." He adds, "Through this study - I aim to encourage Americans to educate themselves on the potential cost of treatment and access to care in their states, and advocate for greater access to affordable cancer care."

ValuePenguin.com developed a Care Score to evaluate states. This score combines a state's position relative to other states across five factors - the cheapest health insurance premium, the out-of-pocket maximum, the status of Medicaid expansion, the cancer death rate per 100,000 people and the number of hospitals per 100,000 people.  To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/top-states-for-cancer-care

Cancer Care Score by State

Cancer
Care
Score

State

Cheapest
Monthly
Premium

Out-Of-
Pocket
Maximum

Medicaid
Expansion

Death
Rate

Hospitals
per 100,000
people

19

Minnesota

$265

$6,800

Yes

143.1

5.8

18

New Mexico

$313

$8,500

Yes

136.4

6.2

18

Maryland

$339

$6,650

Yes

149.9

4.8

18

Arizona

$330

$7,750

Yes

131.9

3.5

18

Pennsylvania

$343

$6,900

Yes

156.6

2.9

18

Rhode Island

$328

$6,750

Yes

151.6

2.5

17

California

$325

$8,200

Yes

135

3.9

16

Montana

$356

$8,550

Yes

140.7

8

16

Michigan

$292

$6,500

Yes

161.1

5.4

16

Alaska

$658

$6,000

Yes

141.5

4.6

15

Idaho

$467

$8,150

Yes

149.5

10.7

15

Nebraska

$527

$8,150

Yes

150.5

8.1

15

Washington

$344

$7,350

Yes

145.3

2.7

14

North Dakota

$400

$8,550

Yes

145.2

9.6

14

Hawaii

$467

$8,500

Yes

123.5

5.1

14

Kentucky

$406

$6,850

Yes

181.6

4.6

14

Arkansas

$387

$8,400

Yes

168.8

4.6

14

Indiana

$329

$8,400

Yes

165.7

4.5

14

Ohio

$311

$8,400

Yes

165.2

3.8

14

Maine

$392

$7,800

Yes

162.1

3.6

14

New Hampshire

$325

$8,500

Yes

143.7

3.5

14

Colorado

$278

$8,550

Yes

127.6

2.7

13

Iowa

$457

$8,550

Yes

155.3

7.9

13

South Carolina

$391

$8,400

No

157.3

6.3

13

Massachusetts

$344

$8,550

Yes

142.8

4.3

13

Vermont

$574

$6,700

Yes

156

3.8

13

Utah

$443

$8,550

Yes

120

3.8

13

Virginia

$392

$8,550

Yes

149.3

3.6

13

Connecticut

$479

$8,150

Yes

134.1

3.2

13

New York

$473

$8,500

Yes

138.2

2.1

13

New Jersey

$388

$8,550

Yes

141.3

2

12

Louisiana

$407

$8,550

Yes

169

9.4

12

South Dakota

$473

$8,150

No

145.2

8.6

12

Kansas

$441

$8,400

No

156.4

7.4

12

Alabama

$509

$8,150

Yes

170.4

4.8

12

Illinois

$337

$8,550

Yes

153.5

3.3

12

Delaware

$522

$6,900

Yes

159.4

3.2

12

Nevada

$352

$8,550

Yes

146.5

2.7

11

Florida

$408

$8,550

No

141.7

4.6

11

Oregon

$402

$8,550

Yes

150.6

2.3

10

Missouri

$413

$8,550

Not implemented

165.3

6

10

Wyoming

$647

$8,550

No

140.6

5.5

10

West Virginia

$508

$8,550

Yes

179.5

5.4

10

Mississippi

$419

$8,400

No

179.7

5

10

North Carolina

$373

$8,550

No

154.2

4.9

10

Texas

$381

$8,550

No

142.9

4

10

Tennessee

$428

$7,300

No

168

4

9

Oklahoma

$476

$8,550

Not implemented

178.1

6

9

Georgia

$416

$8,550

No

152.4

4.6

9

Wisconsin

$343

$8,550

No

151.5

3.3

About ValuePenguin.com:. ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree® (NASDAQ: TREE), have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Additional Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/health-insurance 

Media Contact:
Divya Sangam (Ms.)
646 693 8445 
Divya@lendingtreenews.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-states-for-cancer-care-in-2021-301226068.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


© PRNewswire 2021
