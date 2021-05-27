LendingTree : 37% of Americans Admit to Barbecuing Drunk -- And They're 4 Times More Likely to Get Hurt

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 increases and the weather warms, 71% of Americans plan to attend or host a barbecue according to a new survey from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com. The survey also found that Americans aren't doing enough to avoid grilling related hazards and injuries, but the more than 10,000 grilling-related injuries reported every year underscore the importance of grill safety.

Key Findings:

It's the summer of barbecues as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 . 71% of Americans plan to attend or host a summer barbecue. And 80% of Americans either own a grill or use a community grill. With this sort of prevalence, it's natural that grilling injuries commonly occur.

According to Andrew Hurst, Insurance Data Analyst at ValuePenguin.com, most Americans worry about the financial liabilities associated with Grilling. He said,"66% of the Americans we surveyed said they weren't sure how their home or renters insurance treats grilling-related accidents. Fortunately, most standard home and renters insurance policies provide coverage against fire damages, as long as you maintain and service your grill." He adds, "It's also possible to be the target of a lawsuit if a guest at a barbecue you are hosting is injured and they decided to press charges. The liability portion of your homeowners insurance provides some financial protection by covering the costs of a lawsuit — but you can consider an umbrella policy that offers higher amounts of liability coverage if you want extra financial protection."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/grilling-mistakes-and-injuries

ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,050 U.S. consumers from May 3-6, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About ValuePenguin.com:. ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree® (NASDAQ: TREE), have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

