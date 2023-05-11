Advanced search
    LINV   GB00BMC2XX17

LENDINVEST PLC

(LINV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:19:51 2023-05-11 am EDT
79.10 GBX   -2.94%
BNP Paribas joins LendInvest's GBP300 million mortgages financing
AN
05/05LendInvest finance chief to leave firm in July, appoints successor
AN
05/05LendInvest plc Announces Board Changes
CI
BNP Paribas joins LendInvest's GBP300 million mortgages financing

05/11/2023 | 10:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - LendInvest PLC on Thursday said BNP Paribas SA joined its GBP300 million financing syndicate with HSBC Holdings PLC and Barclays PLC to support growth of its short-term mortgages.

LendInvest is a London-based non-bank mortgage lender, while BNP Paribas is a Paris-based bank.

LendInvest said the funding will support its short-term mortgages, including financing the refurbishment and upcycle of old housing stock back into circulation across the UK.

This partnership with BNP Paribas increases LendInvest's Funds under Management to GBP3.7 billion, and follows news in April that Wells Fargo & Co agreed with LendInvest to become its funding partner for its buy-to-let business.

"We are thrilled to welcome BNP Paribas to our growing roster of global financial partners and institutional investors, not only demonstrating their trust in our capabilities and the continued momentum in our business, but significantly supporting our short-term mortgage proposition," said Chief Executive Officer Rod Lockhart.

"Housing supply is a fundamental issue in the UK at the moment and our short-term mortgages play a key role in addressing this by helping developers refurbish and upgrade old housing stock."

In London, LendInvest shares were down 2.9% to 79.10 pence each on Thursday afternoon, while HSBC shares were down 1.9% to 589.60p each and Barclays shares were down 1.0% to 151.68p each.

In Paris, BNP Paribas shares were down 1.7% to EUR56.86 each, while in New York, Wells Fargo shares were down 1.0% to USD37.91 each on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.63% 152.12 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
BNP PARIBAS -1.71% 56.97 Real-time Quote.8.77%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.54% 590 Delayed Quote.16.56%
LENDINVEST PLC -2.94% 79.1 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.42% 38.1 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 96,9 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2023 11,7 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,85x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 112 M 142 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 22,0%
Technical analysis trends LENDINVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 81,50 GBX
Average target price 218,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roderick Alexander Lockhart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Evans Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christian Edouard Faes Non-Executive Chairman
Arman Tahmassebi Chief Operating Officer
Ian Edward Thomas Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENDINVEST PLC-0.61%142
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.86%48 815
ORIX CORPORATION10.03%20 270
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-17.47%11 623
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED36.84%9 925
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-1.88%6 186
