LendInvest PLC - London-based non-bank mortgage lender - Successfully closes three-year strategic funding facility, which is valued at GBP42.5 million. Notes that the facility is with an unnamed "global alternative investment manager." Says proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance an existing short-term, buy-to-let and residential mortgages funding facility.
Current stock price: 28.65 pence each
12-month change: down 65%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
