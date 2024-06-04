LendInvest plc provides a platform for mortgages in the United Kingdom. The Company offers short-term, development and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords and developers across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two segments: Mortgages Division, and Capital Division. The Mortgages Division segment provides mortgages to both professional buy-to-let (BTL) landlords and homeowners as well as a range of bridging loans. The Capital Division segment provides structured finance primarily to property developers. The Company offers range of mortgage products, such as residential, BTL, bridging, and development. Its capital products include funds, secured bonds, capital markets, co-investments, syndication, self-select platform, secured bonds, development finance, structure finance. The funders and investors of the Company include pension funds, insurers and global institutions like HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and National Australia Bank.

Sector Consumer Lending