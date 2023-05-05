LendInvest finance chief to leave firm in July, appoints successor

(Alliance News) - LendInvest PLC on Friday said its chief financial officer has resigned and will leave the business in late July, while it has appointed a successor.

The London-based non-bank mortgage lender said Michael Evans resigned as CFO and will leave the business on July, also relinquishing his roles as executive director at LendInvest Secured Income PLC and LendInvest Secured Income II PLC.

LendInvest said it has chosen David Broadbent as Evans's successor, following a "comprehensive" selection process which was assisted by external advisors. Broadbant will join the company on Tuesday next week, working with Evans to transition responsibilities before the intended formal CFO succession on July 31.

Broadbent has held multiple executive positions throughout his career in the finance industry, LendInvest said, including as CFO and chief executive officer at Fairpoint Group, finance director and chief commercial officer at International Personal Finance PLC and most recently as CFO at Bank North, also known as Commercial & Northern Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer Rod Lockhart said: "I would like to sincerely thank Michael for his vital contribution and dedication to LendInvest over the past five years, a momentous period for the company that included our IPO in 2021 and transition to the public markets.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the business as we progress into the next stage of our growth journey and his deep experience in both the fintech and specialist lending space will be invaluable to our development and continued success as the UK's leading platform for mortgages."

Broadbent added: "LendInvest has an exciting future ahead in the UK mortgage space, having already made great strides in disruption."

Shares in LendInvest were up 1.5% to 71.01 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.