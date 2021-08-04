Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Completion: Acquisition of Stake in Jem via 53.0% of Shares in Lendlease Jem Partners Fund Limited

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 28 January 2019

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

(Managed by Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.)

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN JEM VIA 53.0% OF THE

SHARES IN LENDLEASE JEM PARTNERS FUND LIMITED

DBS Bank Ltd. is the Sole Financial Adviser and Issue Manager for the initial public offering of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (the "Offering"). DBS Bank Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. were the joint global coordinators, bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering.

Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement by Lendlease Global Commercial REIT ("LREIT") dated 7 June 2021 titled "Acquisition of Stake in Jem via (i) 53.0% of the Shares in Lendlease Jem Partners Fund Limited; and

5.0% to 19.8% of the Shares in Lendlease Asian Retail Investment Fund 3 Limited" (the " Acquisition Announcement ").

Completion of the Acquisition of the LLJP Sale Shares1

Further to the Acquisition Announcement, Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of LREIT (the "Manager"), wishes to announce that LREIT has today completed the acquisition of the LLJP Sale Shares (the "LLJP Acquisition") through Lendlease Global Commercial (SGP) Pte. Ltd. (the "SG Co"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, in its capacity as trustee of LREIT (the "Trustee"). SG Co has been nominated by the Trustee pursuant to the LLJP UBS Aviva SPA and the LLJP SMBC SPA to purchase (in place of the Trustee) the LLJP Sale Shares, as described in the Acquisition Announcement.

Following the completion of the LLJP Acquisition, LREIT, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SG Co, now owns a 53.0% interest in LLJP. The remaining 47.0% interest in LLJP is held by third party shareholders not related to LREIT.

1 "LLJP Sale Shares" means 53.0% of the total issued share capital in Lendlease Jem Partners Fund Limited ("LLJP").

1

Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

(in its capacity as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT)

Company Registration No: 201902535N

2 Tanjong Katong Road, #05-01 PLQ 3, Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 437161 www.lendleaseglobalcommercialreit.com

T: +65 6671 6600 F: +65 6671 7372