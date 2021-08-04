General Announcement::Entry into Facility Agreement and Disclosure Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual
4 August 2021
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 28 January 2019
under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
(Managed by Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.)
ENTRY INTO FACILITY AGREEMENT AND DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE
704(31) OF THE LISTING MANUAL
DBS Bank Ltd. is the Sole Financial Adviser and Issue Manager for the initial public offering of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT (the "Offering"). DBS Bank Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd. were the joint global coordinators, bookrunners and underwriters for the Offering.
Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT ("LREIT", and the manager of LREIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, in its capacity as trustee of LREIT (the "Trustee") has today entered into a facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") for the grant of a term loan facility of up to S$90,000,000 and a revolving credit loan facility of up to S$30,000,000 (together, the "Facilities"), in each case, with a tenor of four years, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Facility Agreement.
The Facilities will be applied towards (i) partially financing the consideration payable by the Borrower for the Acquisition (as defined in the announcement by the Manager dated 7 June 2021) and (ii) financing the general working capital and/or corporate funding purposes of LREIT and its subsidiaries.
Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Manager wishes to announce that:
it is a mandatory prepayment event under the Facility Agreement if Lendlease Corporation Limited, the sponsor of LREIT, does not or ceases at any time to own directly or indirectly at least 51% of the issued and fully paid share capital of the Manager without the prior written consent of all the lenders under the Facility Agreement; and
it shall be an event of default under the Facility Agreement if the Manager resigns or is removed as the manager of LREIT (unless a replacement manager is appointed as manager of LREIT).
Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
(in its capacity as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT)
As at the date of this announcement, none of the abovementioned events have occurred. The aggregate amount of facilities which may be affected by the aforementioned events is up to S$703.9 million (both excluding interest and fees) as at the date of this announcement.
By Order of the Board
Kelvin Chow
Chief Executive Officer
Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
(Registration Number: 201902535N)
(as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT)
4 August 2021
Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
(in its capacity as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT)
Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
(in its capacity as manager of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT)
