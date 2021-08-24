General Announcement::Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 28 January 2019

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

Managed by Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

(the "Manager")

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING VIA ELECTRONIC MEANS

DATE : Monday, 26 July 2021 TIME : 1.00 p.m. CHAIRMAN : Ms. Ng Hsueh Ling

WELCOME ADDRESS

The emcee welcomed Unitholders present at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Lendlease Global Commercial REIT ("LREIT").

The emcee introduced the Chairman and Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director, Ms Ng Hsueh Ling, Dr Tsui Kai Chong, Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, Mrs Lee Ai Ming, Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Simon John Perrott, Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr Anthony Peter Lombardo, Non- Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr Kelvin Chow, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of LREIT.

Also present were Mr Kevin Cho, the Company Secretary, Ms Hoi Sau Kheng, on behalf of RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited, in its capacity as the Trustee of LREIT, Mr Koh Soon Bee from Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Pte Ltd as the independent financial adviser, Mr Jerry Koh from Allen & Gledhill LLP as the legal adviser for the Manager, and representatives from the Management team.

The emcee also informed Unitholders that Ms Ng Hseuh Ling and Mr Kelvin Chow, will conduct the proceedings of this meeting.

PRESENTATION BY CEO

Mr Chow proceeded to present an overview of the proposed acquisition of 53.0% interest in Lendlease Jem Partners Fund Limited and 5.0% to 19.8% interest in Lendlease Asian Retail Investment Fund 3 Limited (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The following points were highlighted:

Upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, LREIT will hold an effective indirect interest of up to 31.8% in Jem. Benefits of the Proposed Acquisition, including increase of DPU by 3.6%, NAV per unit remains neutral at S$0.85, improved gearing ratio to 33.8%, improved income diversification, strong sustainability credentials and increased strategic pre-emptive rights in both funds. Jem's strategic location will enjoy strong catchment from the estimated population of 1.1 million residents and is positioned to capitalize from future development plans in the Jurong area. Pro forma financial effects for FY2020 and 1H FY2021 post-acquisition. Method of financing.

Mr Chow concluded the presentation by highlighting that the Proposed Acquisition is DPU accretive to Unitholders and boosts income diversification. It enables LREIT to increase its exposure in the resilient suburban retail segment. In addition, the fully leased office component with a weighted average lease expiry of 24 years is expected to provide stable cashflow for Unitholders. Due diligence was conducted for this acquisition. The appointed independent financial adviser is of the opinion that the Proposed Acquisition is on normal commercial terms and is not prejudicial to the interests of LREIT and its minority Unitholders.

After the presentation, the CEO handed the proceedings over to the Chairman.