  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lendlease Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/30 07:06:12 pm EDT
11.15 AUD   +0.72%
Australian businesses commit to $38 billion new UK investment, Britain says
RE
03/16LENDLEASE : Application for quotation of securities - LLC
PU
03/07LENDLEASE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - LLC
PU
Australian businesses commit to $38 billion new UK investment, Britain says

03/30/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Conservative Party's Spring Conference takes place in Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian businesses have committed to investing 28.5 billion pounds ($37.5 billion) in sectors such as infrastructure and clean energy in Britain, the British government said following a UK-Australia investment roundtable.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with 10 Australian chief executives and senior executives on Wednesday evening to discuss the investments and opportunities for further collaboration.

The investments include a pledge by financial services firm Macquarie Group to support 12 billion pounds of investment by 2030 in infrastructure projects including offshore wind, gigabit broadband and hydrogen hubs, the government said.

It said this would include Macquarie's Green Investment Group founding a new UK-headquartered global offshore wind development business Corio, and developing two new British offshore wind sites over the next decade.

Other investments include 5.5 billion pounds from real estate and investment group Lendlease and its partners over the next five years to deliver new low carbon homes as part of major regeneration projects in London and Birmingham.

IFM Investors plan to deliver 3 billion in investment over five years to maintain existing assets such as Stansted and East Midlands airports, and create a new net zero fund to support large-scale infrastructure energy transition projects.

The government also said pension fund AustralianSuper forecasted a further 8 billion pounds in investments across the UK over the next five years.

Last month AustralianSuper's head of international investments told the Financial Times newspaper the fund expected to more than double its UK assets from 7 billion to more than 15 billion by 2026.

Britain and Australia signed a free trade deal in December projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds.

Total goods and services trade between Britain and Australia was worth 14.5 billion pounds in the year to June 2021, with Australia ranked Britain's 21st-largest trade partner and accounting for 1.2% of total British trade.

($1 = 0.7601 pounds)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 345 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
Net income 2022 162 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2022 1 824 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 7 626 M 5 727 M 5 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,07 AUD
Average target price 12,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Peter Lombardo Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Simon Collier Dixon Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP2.53%5 667
VINCI2.63%59 843
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%34 940
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.42%32 425
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.49%21 400
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.78%19 885