Lendlease : 2020 Notice of Meetings

How to Vote on Items of Business

All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.

Appointing a proxy: If you wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meetings as your proxy, mark the box in Step 1. If the person you wish to appoint as your proxy is someone other than the Chairman of the Meetings please write the name of that person in Step 1. If you leave this section blank, or your named proxy does not attend the Meetings, the Chairman of the Meetings will be your proxy. If your named proxy attends the Meetings but does not vote on a poll on an item of business in accordance with your voting directions, the Chairman of the Meetings will become your proxy in respect of that item.

Voting 100% of your holding: Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain as they choose (to the extent permitted by law). If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.

Voting a portion of your holding: Indicate a portion of your voting rights by inserting the percentage or number of securities you wish to vote in the For, Against or Abstain box or boxes. The sum of the votes cast must not exceed your voting entitlement or 100%.

Appointing a second proxy: You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the Meetings and vote on a poll. If you appoint two proxies you must specify the percentage of votes or number of securities for each proxy, otherwise each proxy may exercise half of the votes. When appointing a second proxy write both names and the percentage of votes or number of securities for each in Step 1 overleaf.

A proxy need not be a securityholder of Lendlease Group.

Voting restrictions applying to key management personnel: If you appoint a member of the key management personnel of Lendlease Corporation Limited (which includes each of the Directors) (KMP) or one of their closely related parties as your proxy, the KMP will not be able to cast your votes on items 3 and 4 unless you direct them how to vote or the Chairman of the Meetings is your proxy.