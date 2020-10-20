Lendlease : 2020 Notice of Meetings

Attached are copies of the Chairman's Letter to Securityholders, sample Proxy Form and Notice of Meetings for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Lendlease Corporation Limited and General Meeting of unitholders of Lendlease Trust (together Lendlease Group).
21 October 2020
Dear Securityholder
How to Access the Notice of Meetings, Vote and Participate in the meetings:
To access the Notice of Meetings and other relevant documentation, lodge a proxy and participate in the meetings, visit our online AGM site at:
edocumentview.com.au/LLC2020
Control Number: 999999
SRN/HIN: I9999999999
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
For your proxy appointment to be effective it must be received by 10:00am (AEDT) on
Wednesday 18 November 2020.
For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) www.intermediaryonline.com
For all enquiries call:
1300 850 505 (within Australia)
+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Lendlease Corporation Limited (the Company) and Meeting of Unitholders of Lendlease Trust (AGM). This year, due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of the social distancing requirements of the Federal and State governments currently in place, the Board has determined that in the interests of the health and safety of securityholders an online (virtual) meeting will be held. Securityholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM.
The AGM will commence at 10:00am (AEDT) on Friday 20 November 2020 as a virtual meeting. Details of where you can access the Notice of Meetings and other meeting documents, lodge a proxy and participate in the AGM are set out in this letter.
The Notice of Meetings contains details of the items of business, as well as voting procedures and explanatory notes. The items of business at this year's AGM include:
Consideration of the Financial Reports, which is a non voting item;
The election of Non Executive Director Robert Welanetz who joined the Board earlier this year;
The re-election of Non Executive Directors Philip Coffey and Jane Hemstritch who are retiring by rotation in accordance with the Company's Constitution and are offering themselves for re-election;
The adoption of the Remuneration Report as set out in pages 106 to 136 of the 2020 Annual Report; and
The allocation of Performance Rights to Steve McCann, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.
The Board considers that all resolutions to be voted on at the AGM are in the best interests of Lendlease securityholders and recommends that you vote in favour of all items.
The AGM is the primary opportunity for the Board to interact with securityholders and is an important part of our approach to governance. The virtual meeting will provide you with an opportunity to attend the meeting regardless of your location. Our Group Chief Executive Officer Steve McCann and I will speak at the AGM and provide an update to securityholders on the Group's performance during this unprecedented year. Securityholders will be able to ask questions and vote on important matters during the meeting so I encourage you to attend online. For those securityholders who are not able to attend the meeting online, I encourage you to vote ahead of the meeting and submit questions in advance through www.investorvote.com.au. While time may not permit me to address all of the questions submitted, I will try to address the more frequently raised securityholder questions during the course of the meeting. You can also view an archive of the webcast on the Lendlease website which will be available after the meeting.
Finally, I acknowledge the outstanding contributions of Non Executive Director Colin Carter, who will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. Colin has served on the Board for more than eight years and his depth of experience in strategy, sustainability and governance helped to shape Lendlease's position in these critical areas. Thank you Colin for your unwavering support.
Yours sincerely
Michael Ullmer, AO
Chairman
Lendlease Group
How to participate live online
Login
Securityholders can watch and participate in the AGM virtually via the online platform by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com or through the Lumi AGM app.
Please refer to the user guide available at www.computershare.com.au/virtualmeetingguide
To login to the AGM online you will need
The meeting ID for the AGM: 302-048-635
Your SRN/HIN
Your postcode registered on your holding if you are an Australian securityholder. Overseas securityholders should refer to the user guide.
Proxyholders will need to contact Computershare, on +61 3 9415 4024 to obtain their login details to participate live online.
Participating at the meeting online, enables securityholders to view the AGM live, ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times during the meeting.
How to participate by teleconference
Voting online
Once polls are open, securityholders and proxyholders can vote by clicking on the bar chart icon.
Ask a question online
Click this icon for the submission of written questions. Questions may be moderated or amalgamated if there are multiple questions on the same topic.
Securityholders can also dial in via teleconference and will be able to listen to the meeting live and ask questions on the phone. Details of the teleconference line will be available through the Lumi AGM platform.
Lodge your vote:
edocumentview.com.au/LLC2020
Control Number: 999999
SRN/HIN: I9999999999 PIN: 99999
By Mail:
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
GPO Box 242
Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia
By Fax
1800 783 447 (within Australia)
+61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia)
For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) www.intermediaryonline.com
For all enquiries call:
1300 850 505 (within Australia)
+61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia)
Proxy Form
For your vote to be effective it must be received by 10:00am (AEDT) on Wednesday 18 November 2020
How to Vote on Items of Business
All your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.
Appointing a proxy: If you wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meetings as your proxy, mark the box in Step 1. If the person you wish to appoint as your proxy is someone other than the Chairman of the Meetings please write the name of that person in Step 1. If you leave this section blank, or your named proxy does not attend the Meetings, the Chairman of the Meetings will be your proxy. If your named proxy attends the Meetings but does not vote on a poll on an item of business in accordance with your voting directions, the Chairman of the Meetings will become your proxy in respect of that item.
Voting 100% of your holding: Direct your proxy how to vote by marking one of the boxes opposite each item of business. If you do not mark a box your proxy may vote or abstain as they choose (to the extent permitted by law). If you mark more than one box on an item your vote will be invalid on that item.
Voting a portion of your holding: Indicate a portion of your voting rights by inserting the percentage or number of securities you wish to vote in the For, Against or Abstain box or boxes. The sum of the votes cast must not exceed your voting entitlement or 100%.
Appointing a second proxy: You are entitled to appoint up to two proxies to attend the Meetings and vote on a poll. If you appoint two proxies you must specify the percentage of votes or number of securities for each proxy, otherwise each proxy may exercise half of the votes. When appointing a second proxy write both names and the percentage of votes or number of securities for each in Step 1 overleaf.
A proxy need not be a securityholder of Lendlease Group.
Voting restrictions applying to key management personnel: If you appoint a member of the key management personnel of Lendlease Corporation Limited (which includes each of the Directors) (KMP) or one of their closely related parties as your proxy, the KMP will not be able to cast your votes on items 3 and 4 unless you direct them how to vote or the Chairman of the Meetings is your proxy.
If you appoint the Chairman of the Meetings as your proxy or the Chairman of the Meetings is appointed as your proxy by default, and you do not mark a voting box for items 3 and 4 then by completing and submitting this form you will be expressly authorising the Chairman of the Meetings to exercise the proxy in respect of the relevant item even though the item is connected with the remuneration of the KMP. The Chairman of the Meetings intends to vote all available proxies in favour of each item of business.
Signing Instructions for Postal Forms
Individual: Where the holding is in one name, the securityholder must sign.
Joint Holding: Where the holding is in more than one name, all of the securityholders should sign.
Power of Attorney: If this form is signed under Power of Attorney and you have not already lodged the Power of Attorney with the registry, please attach a certified photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it.
Companies: Where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please sign in the appropriate place to indicate the office held. Delete titles as applicable. Your securities will be voted in accordance with your directions.
Corporate Representatives
If a representative of a corporate securityholder or proxy is to attend the Meetings, you will need to provide the appropriate "Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" prior to online registration. A form of the certificate may be obtained from Computershare or online at www.investorcentre.com under the help tab, "Printable Forms".
GO ONLINE TO LODGE YOUR FORM, or turn over to complete the form
