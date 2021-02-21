Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lendlease Group    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/19
11.89 AUD   +1.02%
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lendlease : HY21 - Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report

02/21/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 February 2021

Lendlease Group Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report

Lendlease Group today announced its results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. Attached is the Appendix 4D and Half Year Consolidated Financial Report.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Justin McCarthy

Stephen Ellaway

Mob: +61 422 800 321

Mob: +61 417 851 287

Authorised for lodgement by the Lendlease Group Disclosure Committee

Lendlease Corporation Limited ABN 32 000 226 228 and

Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185 AFS Licence 308983 as responsible entity for Lendlease Trust ABN 39 944 184 773 ARSN 128 052 595

Level 14, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney

Telephone +61 2 9236 6111

Exchange Place, 300 Barangaroo Avenue

Facsimile +61 2 9252 2192

Barangaroo NSW 2000 Australia

lendlease.com

Lendlease Group

Appendix 4D

Lendlease Group (the Group) comprises Lendlease Corporation Limited (the Company) ABN 32 000 226 228 and Lendlease Trust (LLT) ARSN 128 052 595 the responsible entity of which is Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185

Preliminary Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2020

(previous corresponding period being the period ended 31 December 2019)

Results for Announcement to the Market

Profit After Tax

6 months

6 months

December 2020

December 2019

%

$m

$m

Change

Revenue1

5,213

7,403

(29.6%)

Profit after tax attributable to securityholders1

196

313

(37.4%)

1. Includes continuing and discontinued operations.

Stapling of the Company Shares and LLT Units

Shares in the Company and units in LLT are traded as one security under the name of Lendlease Group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The Company is deemed to control LLT for accounting purposes and therefore LLT is consolidated into the Group's financial report. The issued units of LLT, however, are not owned by the Company and are therefore presented separately in the consolidated entity Statement of Financial Position within equity, notwithstanding that the unitholders of LLT are also the shareholders of the Company.

Dividends/Distributions

Interim dividend/distribution - payable 17 March 2021

Amount

Franked amount

per security

per security

15.0 cents

5.6 cents

The interim dividend/distribution is comprised of a dividend component franked to 50% of 11.2 cents per share payable by the Company and a trust distribution of 3.8 cents per unit payable by LLT. The unfranked portion of the Company dividend is sourced from the Conduit Foreign Income (CFI) account.

The record date for determining entitlement to the final distribution is 1 March 2021 (Record Date) and the distribution is payable on 17 March 2021.

The Group's Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) was reactivated in February 2011. The last date for receipt of an election notice for participation in the DRP is 2 March 2021. Subject to the rules of the DRP, the issue price is the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price of Lendlease stapled securities traded on the Australian Securities Exchange for the period of five consecutive business days immediately following the Record Date, commencing on 2 March 2021. Stapled securities issued under the DRP rank equally with all other stapled securities on issue.

Additional Information

December 2020

June 2020

Net tangible assets per security

$8.05

$7.95

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.2A.3 is contained in the Performance & Outlook section of the December 2020 Directors' Report and the December 2020 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report.

Lendlease Group

Appendix 4D 31 December 2020

Lendlease Half Year Consolidated Financial Report December 2020 2

Front cover: Sydney

One Sydney Harbour, Barangaroo South on Gadigal Country Artist's impression

This page:

Milan

Milano Santa Giulia Artist's impression

Contents

Directors' Report 3

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001

1.

Directors

3

2.

Dividends/Distributions

3

3.

Events subsequent to Balance Date

3

4.

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration

3

5.

Rounding off

3

6.

Performance and Outlook

3

18

19

Financial Statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENDLEASE GROUP
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Lendlease Trust 2020 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix
PU
02/02LENDLEASE : Diverse and innovative firms shortlisted for final stage of Thamesme..
PU
2020LENDLEASE : LL announces conclusion of Melbourne Metro negotiations
PU
2020LENDLEASE : on the road to absolute zero carbon
PU
2020Veris Lands Three Contracts for Defense Works; Shares Up 5%
MT
2020Lendlease CFO to Join Stockland as Managing Director and CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 135 M 8 763 M 8 763 M
Net income 2021 449 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 1 366 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 8 137 M 6 404 M 6 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,33 AUD
Last Close Price 11,89 AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Barry McCann Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Tarun Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP-9.24%6 404
VINCI SA4.50%58 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%32 371
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.11%29 204
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.97%20 058
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.35%17 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ