Lendlease : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File

22 February 2021

Lendlease Group 2021 Half Year Financial and Operational Metrics

Lendlease Group today announced its results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. Attached is a data file comprising financial and operational metrics covering FY17 - HY21.

An excel file containing the data is available at: www.lendlease.com/investor-centre The data contained in the excel file is attached to this ASX in PDF format.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Media: Justin McCarthy Stephen Ellaway Mob: +61 422 800 321 Mob: +61 417 851 287

Authorised for lodgement by the Lendlease Group Disclosure Committee

Lendlease Corporation Limited ABN 32 000 226 228 and

Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185 AFS Licence 308983 as responsible entity for Lendlease Trust ABN 39 944 184 773 ARSN 128 052 595

Level 14, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney Telephone +61 2 9236 6111 Exchange Place, 300 Barangaroo Avenue Facsimile +61 2 9252 2192 Barangaroo NSW 2000 Australia lendlease.com

Core Business

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 1H21 Unit Profit and Loss Summary - Core Business Revenue A$m 14,382.6 13,287.9 13,414 10,405 4,376 Segment EBITDA Development A$m 552.4 673.2 793 322 244 Construction A$m 271.4 295.8 211 101 104 Investments1 A$m 433.3 368.9 278 300 121 Total Segment EBITDA1 A$m 1,257.1 1,337.9 1,282 723 469 Group Services A$m (154.4) (140.1) (140) (129) (54) Group Treasury A$m (29.8) (35.4) (25) (29) (10) Operating EBITDA1 A$m 1,072.9 1,162.4 1,117 565 405 Depreciation & Amortisation A$m (76.5) (82.1) (94) (160) (75) Operating EBIT1 A$m 996.4 1,080.3 1,023 405 330 Net Finance Revenue/(Costs) A$m (97.0) (72.5) (125) (153) (67) Operating PBT1 A$m 899.4 1,007.8 898 252 263 Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)1 A$m (234.6) (298.9) (266) (46) (58) External non controlling interests A$m (0.1) (0.8) - - - Operating PAT1 A$m 664.7 708.1 632 206 205 Reconciliation Operating to Statutory Profit after Tax1 Core Operating Profit After Tax A$m 664.7 708.1 632 206 205 Add / (less): Investment properties revaluations A$m (5.0) 5.0 25 (19) - Add / (less): Financial assets revaluations A$m 54.0 225.0 100 (10) 5 Add / (less): Equity accounted investments revaluations A$m 12.0 22.0 47 (72) (12) Add / (less): Impairment losses relating to intangibles A$m - - - (9) - Total Non Operating Items (post-tax) A$m 61.0 252.0 172 (110) (7) Non Core Profit after Tax A$m 32.9 (167.3) (337) (406) (2) NPAT attributable to securityholders A$m 758.6 792.8 467 (310) 196 Returns and Key Performance Measures - Core Business1 Number of equivalent full time employees no. 8,801 8,854 8,787 8,398 8,054 (EPS) Core Operating Earnings per stapled security1,2 cents 121.4 111.5 34.2 29.8 (ROE) Core Operating PAT to average securityholders' equity1 % 11.3% 10.1% 3.1% 5.9% Development ROIC % 13.7% 13.4% 11.6% 4.7% 7.2% Investments ROIC1 % 9.8% 7.6% 5.7% 5.8% 5.3% Construction EBITDA Margin % 2.6% 3.1% 2.2% 1.3% 3.0% EBITDA Mix by Segment - % Operating EBITDA Development1 % 44% 50% 62% 45% 52% Construction1 % 22% 22% 16% 14% 22% Investments1 % 34% 28% 22% 41% 26% Key Platform Value Drivers Development Pipeline A$b 49.3 71.1 76.1 113.0 109.5 Construction Backlog A$b 15.7 15.2 15.6 13.9 14.5 Funds Under Management A$b 26.1 30.1 35.2 36.0 37.9 Invested Capital by Segment & Region Development A$b 3.0 4.3 4.8 4.8 5.0 Investments A$b 3.3 3.3 3.6 3.7 3.6 Australia A$b 4.7 4.4 3.6 3.4 4.0 Asia A$b 0.7 0.9 1.2 1.4 1.3 Europe A$b 0.8 1.2 1.7 1.8 2.1 Americas A$b 0.5 1.0 1.4 1.5 1.2 Total Invested Capital3 A$b 7.0 7.6 7.8 8.2 8.8 End of sheet

Group Summary

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 1H21 Unit Returns and Key Performance Measures - Total Group NPAT attributable to securityholders A$m 758.6 792.8 467 (310) 196 (EPS) Earnings per stapled security on PAT3 cents 130.1 136.1 82.4 (51.4) 28.5 Distribution per stapled security cents 66.0 69.0 42.0 33.3 15.0 Distribution Payout ratio4 % 51% 50% 51% 50% Securities on issue m 583 574 564 688 688 Weighted average number of securities5 m 583 583 567 603 688 Net asset backing per security A$ 10.58 11.17 11.27 10.08 10.14 Net tangible asset backing per security A$ 8.15 8.70 8.69 7.96 8.05 Security price at period end A$ 16.65 19.81 13.00 12.37 13.10 Number of securityholders no. 58,642 55,648 62,454 66,161 68,673 Effective Tax Rate6 % 24.7% 25.6% 24.7% 20.0% FX Rates Income Statement - Period Average USD A$/USD 0.76 0.77 0.71 0.67 0.73 GBP A$/GBP 0.60 0.57 0.55 0.53 0.55 SGD A$/SGD 1.05 1.04 0.97 0.93 0.99 Balance Sheet - Period End USD A$/USD 0.77 0.74 0.70 0.69 0.77 GBP A$/GBP 0.59 0.56 0.55 0.56 0.56 SGD A$/SGD 1.06 1.01 0.95 0.96 1.02 Corporate Strength - Total Group Total tangible assets A$m 19,439.1 15,542.2 15,721 16,291 15,019 Cash A$m 1,249.2 1,177.1 1,290 1,111 899 Borrowings A$m 2,152.4 2,358.5 2,715 2,395 2,718 Operating cash flow A$m 146.0 72.8 60 137 (539) Investing cash flow A$m 70.1 221.8 167 (369) (499) Total Operating and Investing cash flow A$m 216.1 294.6 227 (232) (1,038) Financing cash flow A$m 8.5 (397.8) (128) 495 366 Total cash flow A$m 224.6 (103.2) 99 263 (672) Ratio of current assets to current liabilities times 0.6x 1.0x 0.9x 1.1x 0.9x Ratio of current assets to current liabilities (excluding resident and accommodation bond liabilities) times 1.0x 1.0x 0.9x 1.1x 0.9x Net debt to total tangible assets, less cash7 % 5.0% 8.2% 9.9% 5.7% 12.9% Interest cover8 times 10.3x 10.7x 8.8x 2.8x 6.7x Average cost of debt % 4.9% 4.8% 4.0% 3.4% 3.3% Average debt maturity years 5.1 4.6 4.8 4.2 4.3

Group Summary