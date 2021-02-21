Lendlease : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File
22 February 2021
Lendlease Group 2021 Half Year Financial and Operational Metrics
Lendlease Group today announced its results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. Attached is a data file comprising financial and operational metrics covering FY17 - HY21.
An excel file containing the data is available at: www.lendlease.com/investor-centre
ENDS
Core Business
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
1H21
Unit
Profit and Loss Summary - Core Business
Revenue
A$m
14,382.6
13,287.9
13,414
10,405
4,376
Segment EBITDA
Development
A$m
552.4
673.2
793
322
244
Construction
A$m
271.4
295.8
211
101
104
Investments 1
A$m
433.3
368.9
278
300
121
Total Segment EBITDA 1
A$m
1,257.1
1,337.9
1,282
723
469
Group Services
A$m
(154.4)
(140.1)
(140)
(129)
(54)
Group Treasury
A$m
(29.8)
(35.4)
(25)
(29)
(10)
Operating EBITDA 1
A$m
1,072.9
1,162.4
1,117
565
405
Depreciation & Amortisation
A$m
(76.5)
(82.1)
(94)
(160)
(75)
Operating EBIT 1
A$m
996.4
1,080.3
1,023
405
330
Net Finance Revenue/(Costs)
A$m
(97.0)
(72.5)
(125)
(153)
(67)
Operating PBT 1
A$m
899.4
1,007.8
898
252
263
Income Tax Benefit/(Expense) 1
A$m
(234.6)
(298.9)
(266)
(46)
(58)
External non controlling interests
A$m
(0.1)
(0.8)
-
-
-
Operating PAT 1
A$m
664.7
708.1
632
206
205
Reconciliation Operating to Statutory Profit after Tax 1
Core Operating Profit After Tax
A$m
664.7
708.1
632
206
205
Add / (less): Investment properties revaluations
A$m
(5.0)
5.0
25
(19)
-
Add / (less): Financial assets revaluations
A$m
54.0
225.0
100
(10)
5
Add / (less): Equity accounted investments revaluations
A$m
12.0
22.0
47
(72)
(12)
Add / (less): Impairment losses relating to intangibles
A$m
-
-
-
(9)
-
Total Non Operating Items (post-tax)
A$m
61.0
252.0
172
(110)
(7)
Non Core Profit after Tax
A$m
32.9
(167.3)
(337)
(406)
(2)
NPAT attributable to securityholders
A$m
758.6
792.8
467
(310)
196
Returns and Key Performance Measures - Core Business 1
Number of equivalent full time employees
no.
8,801
8,854
8,787
8,398
8,054
(EPS) Core Operating Earnings per stapled security 1,2
cents
121.4
111.5
34.2
29.8
(ROE) Core Operating PAT to average securityholders' equity 1
%
11.3%
10.1%
3.1%
5.9%
Development ROIC
%
13.7%
13.4%
11.6%
4.7%
7.2%
Investments ROIC 1
%
9.8%
7.6%
5.7%
5.8%
5.3%
Construction EBITDA Margin
%
2.6%
3.1%
2.2%
1.3%
3.0%
EBITDA Mix by Segment - % Operating EBITDA
Development 1
%
44%
50%
62%
45%
52%
Construction 1
%
22%
22%
16%
14%
22%
Investments 1
%
34%
28%
22%
41%
26%
Key Platform Value Drivers
Development Pipeline
A$b
49.3
71.1
76.1
113.0
109.5
Construction Backlog
A$b
15.7
15.2
15.6
13.9
14.5
Funds Under Management
A$b
26.1
30.1
35.2
36.0
37.9
Invested Capital by Segment & Region
Development
A$b
3.0
4.3
4.8
4.8
5.0
Investments
A$b
3.3
3.3
3.6
3.7
3.6
Australia
A$b
4.7
4.4
3.6
3.4
4.0
Asia
A$b
0.7
0.9
1.2
1.4
1.3
Europe
A$b
0.8
1.2
1.7
1.8
2.1
Americas
A$b
0.5
1.0
1.4
1.5
1.2
Total Invested Capital 3
A$b
7.0
7.6
7.8
8.2
8.8
End of sheet
Group Summary
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
1H21
Unit
Returns and Key Performance Measures - Total Group
NPAT attributable to securityholders
A$m
758.6
792.8
467
(310)
196
(EPS) Earnings per stapled security on PAT 3
cents
130.1
136.1
82.4
(51.4)
28.5
Distribution per stapled security
cents
66.0
69.0
42.0
33.3
15.0
Distribution Payout ratio 4
%
51%
50%
51%
50%
Securities on issue
m
583
574
564
688
688
Weighted average number of securities 5
m
583
583
567
603
688
Net asset backing per security
A$
10.58
11.17
11.27
10.08
10.14
Net tangible asset backing per security
A$
8.15
8.70
8.69
7.96
8.05
Security price at period end
A$
16.65
19.81
13.00
12.37
13.10
Number of securityholders
no.
58,642
55,648
62,454
66,161
68,673
Effective Tax Rate 6
%
24.7%
25.6%
24.7%
20.0%
FX Rates
Income Statement - Period Average
USD
A$/USD
0.76
0.77
0.71
0.67
0.73
GBP
A$/GBP
0.60
0.57
0.55
0.53
0.55
SGD
A$/SGD
1.05
1.04
0.97
0.93
0.99
Balance Sheet - Period End
USD
A$/USD
0.77
0.74
0.70
0.69
0.77
GBP
A$/GBP
0.59
0.56
0.55
0.56
0.56
SGD
A$/SGD
1.06
1.01
0.95
0.96
1.02
Corporate Strength - Total Group
Total tangible assets
A$m
19,439.1
15,542.2
15,721
16,291
15,019
Cash
A$m
1,249.2
1,177.1
1,290
1,111
899
Borrowings
A$m
2,152.4
2,358.5
2,715
2,395
2,718
Operating cash flow
A$m
146.0
72.8
60
137
(539)
Investing cash flow
A$m
70.1
221.8
167
(369)
(499)
Total Operating and Investing cash flow
A$m
216.1
294.6
227
(232)
(1,038)
Financing cash flow
A$m
8.5
(397.8)
(128)
495
366
Total cash flow
A$m
224.6
(103.2)
99
263
(672)
Ratio of current assets to current liabilities
times
0.6x
1.0x
0.9x
1.1x
0.9x
Ratio of current assets to current liabilities (excluding resident and accommodation bond liabilities)
times
1.0x
1.0x
0.9x
1.1x
0.9x
Net debt to total tangible assets, less cash 7
%
5.0%
8.2%
9.9%
5.7%
12.9%
Interest cover 8
times
10.3x
10.7x
8.8x
2.8x
6.7x
Average cost of debt
%
4.9%
4.8%
4.0%
3.4%
3.3%
Average debt maturity
years
5.1
4.6
4.8
4.2
4.3
Group Summary
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
1H21
Unit
Balance Sheet - Total Group
Statement of Financial Position
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
A$m
1,249.2
1,177.1
1,290
1,111
899
Loans and receivables
A$m
2,749.2
2,670.2
2,050
1,667
1,638
Inventories
A$m
2,152.0
2,369.2
2,238
2,256
2,334
Current tax assets
A$m
-
-
11
27
21
Other financial assets
A$m
33.0
6.7
97
16
22
Other assets
A$m
77.9
91.0
70
59
144
Disposal Group assets held for sale
A$m
841
-
Total current assets
A$m
6,261.3
6,314.2
5,756
5,977
5,058
Non Current Assets
Loans and receivables
A$m
507.7
787.8
688
744
966
Inventories
A$m
2,975.4
3,177.1
3,345
3,113
2,844
Equity accounted investments
A$m
834.6
2,626.6
3,452
3,671
3,716
Investment properties
A$m
6,967.4
278.2
501
658
419
Other financial assets
A$m
1,203.3
1,547.8
1,103
1,076
1,024
Deferred tax assets
A$m
129.4
120.0
101
141
105
Property, plant and equipment
A$m
425.8
464.7
548
693
641
Intangible assets
A$m
1,415.1
1,421.4
1,457
1,457
1,436
Defined benefit plan asset
A$m
64.3
154.7
140
156
190
Other assets
A$m
69.9
71.1
87
62
56
Total non current assets
A$m
14,592.9
10,649.4
11,422
11,771
11,397
Total assets
A$m
20,854.2
16,963.6
17,178
17,748
16,455
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
A$m
5,578.8
5,769.5
5,724
4,496
4,382
Resident liabilities
A$m
4,573.0
-
-
-
-
Provisions
A$m
285.6
329.9
332
343
336
Current tax liabilities
A$m
6.4
10.4
-
-
-
Borrowings and financing arrangements
A$m
291.9
474.8
225
134
535
Other financial liabilities
A$m
22.0
3.4
6
10
11
Disposal Group liabilities held for sale
A$m
670
-
Total current liabilities
A$m
10,757.7
6,588.0
6,287
5,653
5,264
Non Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
A$m
1,772.1
1,530.7
1,401
2,405
1,587
Provisions
A$m
58.4
67.8
45
62
63
Borrowings and financing arrangements
A$m
1,860.5
1,883.7
2,490
2,261
2,183
Defined benefit plan liability
A$m
-
-
-
-
-
Other financial liabilities
A$m
0.8
0.7
1
1
6
Deferred tax liabilities
A$m
238.2
478.5
597
434
376
Total non current liabilities
A$m
3,930.0
3,961.4
4,534
5,163
4,215
Total liabilities
A$m
14,687.7
10,549.4
10,821
10,816
9,479
Net Assets
A$m
6,166.5
6,414.2
6,357
6,932
6,976
Equity
Issued capital
A$m
1,289.8
1,296.8
1,300
1,889
1,890
Treasury securities
A$m
(24.7)
(44.1)
(68)
(68)
(69)
Reserves 9
A$m
(15.5)
61.0
105
65
(65)
Retained earnings 9
A$m
3,696.8
3,855.1
3,815
3,265
3,452
Total equity attributable to members of Lendlease Corporation Limited
A$m
4,946.4
5,168.8
5,152
5,151
5,208
Total equity attributable to unitholders of Lendlease Trust
A$m
1,117.0
1,244.5
1,182
1,756
1,745
Total equity attributable to securityholders
A$m
6,063.4
6,413.3
6,334
6,907
6,953
External non controlling interests
A$m
103.1
0.9
23
25
23
Total equity
A$m
6,166.5
6,414.2
6,357
6,932
6,976
