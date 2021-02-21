Lendlease : HY21 - Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix

22 February 2021

Lendlease Group 2021 Half Year Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix

Lendlease Group today announced its results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. Attached is the HY21 Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix.

A summary of Lendlease's Major Urbanisation Projects can be found on the Lendlease website, or by clicking on the link here.

ENDS

Operating profit recovers, strategic priorities progressed

For the half year ended 31 December 2020:

• Core operating1 Profit after Tax of $205 million and Earnings Per Security of 29.8 cents

• Interim distribution of 15.02 cents per stapled security, payout ratio of 50%

• Statutory Profit after Tax of $196 million

Progress on strategic priorities:

• Strategic divestments to enable increased focus on competitive edge: o Sale of Engineering, US Telecommunications and US Energy businesses

• Sustainability targets set global benchmark in real estate

• Investment partner initiatives: o Development joint ventures established across three urbanisation projects representing c.$4 billion in development value o Investment partner acquires a 25%3 stake in Retirement Living business

• Two urbanisation projects secured in New York and Los Angeles

• $2 billion multi sector investment mandate underpins FUM growth to $38 billion

HY21 Result4

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Steve McCann, said Lendlease has responded well to a challenging operating environment with profit recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 impacts, albeit activity is still below pre pandemic levels.

"The Group has displayed resilience through a very testing period with a recovery in operating conditions gathering momentum towards pre COVID-19 levels. Core operating EBITDA was $405 million, a significant improvement from the second half of FY20, although lower than the $525 million in HY20" said Mr McCann.

The challenging operating conditions continued to affect each of the segments. However, the range of mitigating actions that were taken post the onset of the pandemic has enabled the Group to navigate this environment and take advantage of potential development and investment opportunities.

The weaker market environment provided an opportunity to secure new urbanisation projects alongside investment partners on attractive terms.

1 Statutory profit excluding Investments segment property revaluations.

2 Dividend component of 11.2 cents per share is 50% franked.

3 Agreement to sell down entered post balance date.

4 Comparative period the half year ended 31 December 2019, unless otherwise stated.

In New York, 1 Java Street will transform a city block into apartments for rent with an estimated end value of $1.0 billion. The Group also secured its first urbanisation project in Los Angeles at La Cienega Boulevard. The project has an estimated end value of $0.8 billion and will include a mix of apartments for rent and office space. These projects, both of which are in partnership with Aware Super, will support the growth of the Investments platform.

Returns for the Development segment were impacted by COVID-19. While progress was made on converting opportunities across the Group's urbanisation pipeline, uncertainty continued to affect both tenant demand and investment partner appetite in the office sector. Residential product commenced delivery at TRX in Kuala Lumpur, Ardor Gardens in Shanghai and 100 Claremont Avenue in New York. The creation of an investment partnership to deliver the first residential tower at Barangaroo was the largest contributor to the segment result.

The Construction segment delivered a solid result as the business rebounded from the significant COVID-19 disruptions experienced in H2 FY20. The portfolio performed well with returns at the top end of the target range, aided by cost management and projects either nearing or reaching completion. Revenue was constrained, with activity affected by ongoing productivity impacts across sites and delays in the commencement of newly secured work. New work secured of $4.9 billion was up from $3.1 billion, with the Australian and European businesses benefitting from social infrastructure activity.

The Investments segment recovered from the worst of the COVID-19 impacts, although returns were below the target range. Compared with H1 FY20, Management EBITDA declined as a result of reduced asset management fees, predominantly related to the retail sector. Funds management fees in the prior period also benefited from a substantial performance fee. While the Group's investment portfolio is well diversified, lower returns from the Retirement Living business and the Group's retail investments weighed on Ownership EBITDA.

Strategic Progress

The Group made significant progress on its strategic priorities with several divestments that will enable greater focus on areas where competitive edge is strongest. The sale of the Engineering business to Acciona was completed, and the US Telecommunications and Energy businesses were sold.

Post balance date, the Group made further progress in realigning its exposure to the retirement sector with an investment partner acquiring 25 per cent of the Retirement Living business at book value. The Group now holds a 50 per cent interest alongside two high quality institutional partners who are strongly aligned strategically.

The capital from these divestments will be redeployed into other opportunities aligned with the Group's strategic priorities.

Investment partner initiatives were progressed with development joint ventures established across three urbanisation projects: the first residential tower at One Sydney Harbour and the two urbanisation projects in the US, with a combined end value of c.$4 billion. The two US projects will support growth in funds under management and future investment product.

Two bold sustainability targets highlight our focus on maintaining a leadership position in this area. "We are determined to be a leader in driving industry transformation to limit global warming and to create lasting social value" said Mr McCann.

The environmental targets of net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and absolute zero by 2040 set a global benchmark for the real estate sector. The Group also committed to the creation of $250 million of social value by 2025.

Financials

Core operating profit after tax, the Group's measurement of underlying earnings, was $205 million for the period ended 31 December 2020, down 26 per cent5. Core operating earnings per security was 29.8 cents and return on equity was 5.9 per cent, below the target range as COVID-19 continued to adversely impact the performance of the Group. The interim distribution per security of 15 cents, represents a payout ratio of 50 per cent of Core operating profit.

The Group's statutory profit after tax for the period ending 31 December 2020 was $196 million, down 37 per cent. This included a loss of $2 million for the Non core segment and a loss of $7 million from property revaluations in the Investments segment.

The result for the Non core segment reflects the performance of the Services business, the Engineering business prior to the completion of the sale, the retained engineering projects post the sale and remaining exit costs.

Total proceeds from the sale of the Engineering business are estimated to be $197 million, comprising the agreed sale price of $160 million and additional estimated completion adjustments of $37 million. A working capital cash balance of $411 million was transferred to the buyer upon settlement.

The Group entered the new calendar year in a strong financial position with gearing of 12.9 per cent and $4.7 billion of liquidity.

Acting Group Chief Financial Officer, Frank Krile said: "To align more closely to the strategic priorities of the Group, refinements were made to the financial strategy and Portfolio Management Framework during the period. We remain focused on providing the financial capacity to deliver our $110 billion development pipeline, while continuing to pursue attractive investment opportunities."

5 Comparative period the half year ended 31 December 2019.

