Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lendlease Group    LLC   AU000000LLC3

LENDLEASE GROUP

(LLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/19
11.89 AUD   +1.02%
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lendlease : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC

02/21/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LENDLEASE GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

LLC - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.15000000

Ex Date

Friday February 26, 2021

Record Date

Monday March 1, 2021

Payment Date

Wednesday March 17, 2021

DRP election date

Tuesday March 2, 2021 17:00:00

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity LENDLEASE GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code LLC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code LLC

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIESPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 000226228

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 1, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday February 26, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday March 17, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.15000000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of thisthis dividend/distribution?

Yes

dividend/distribution Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Securityholders resident in the United Kingdom and New Zealand on the Record Date will be paid in the relevant local currency with the rates determined as at the Record Date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments The exchange rates will be updated after the Record Date.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Tuesday March 2, 2021

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.15000000

  • 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

    3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

    AUD

    3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

    Yes

    No

  • 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 37.2022 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05580327

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.03839347

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.05580326

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 50.0000 %

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENDLEASE GROUP
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Appendix 4D and 2021 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:50pLENDLEASE : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Financial and Operational Metrics - PDF File
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Lendlease Trust 2020 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04:48pLENDLEASE : HY21 - Results Announcement, Presentation and Appendix
PU
02/02LENDLEASE : Diverse and innovative firms shortlisted for final stage of Thamesme..
PU
2020LENDLEASE : LL announces conclusion of Melbourne Metro negotiations
PU
2020LENDLEASE : on the road to absolute zero carbon
PU
2020Veris Lands Three Contracts for Defense Works; Shares Up 5%
MT
2020Lendlease CFO to Join Stockland as Managing Director and CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 135 M 8 763 M 8 763 M
Net income 2021 449 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 1 366 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 8 137 M 6 404 M 6 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LENDLEASE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lendlease Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENDLEASE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,33 AUD
Last Close Price 11,89 AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Barry McCann Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Tarun Gupta Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael James Ullmer Chairman
Jane Sharman Hemstritch Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Bruce Carter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LENDLEASE GROUP-9.24%6 404
VINCI SA4.50%58 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%32 371
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.11%29 204
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.97%20 058
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.35%17 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ