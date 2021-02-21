Lendlease : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC

Announcement Summary
Entity name
LENDLEASE GROUP
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
LLC - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021
Distribution Amount AUD 0.15000000
Ex Date
Friday February 26, 2021
Record Date
Monday March 1, 2021
Payment Date
Wednesday March 17, 2021
DRP election date
Tuesday March 2, 2021 17:00:00
Additional Information
N/A
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity LENDLEASE GROUP
1.2 Registered Number Type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code LLC
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code LLC
ASX +Security Description
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIESPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday March 1, 2021
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday February 26, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday March 17, 2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.15000000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of thisthis dividend/distribution?
Yes
dividend/distribution Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Securityholders resident in the United Kingdom and New Zealand on the Record Date will be paid in the relevant local currency with the rates determined as at the Record Date.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
GBP - Pound Sterling
|
GBP
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments The exchange rates will be updated after the Record Date.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Tuesday March 2, 2021
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.15000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 37.2022 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.05580327
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.03839347
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.05580326
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 50.0000 %
