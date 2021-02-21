Lendlease : HY210 - Dividend/Distribution - LLC

Announcement Summary

LENDLEASE GROUP

LLC - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.15000000

Friday February 26, 2021

Monday March 1, 2021

Wednesday March 17, 2021

Tuesday March 2, 2021 17:00:00

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity LENDLEASE GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code LLC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 22, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code LLC

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 000226228

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 1, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday February 26, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday March 17, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.15000000

Actual

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to 2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of thisthis dividend/distribution?

Yes

dividend/distribution Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Securityholders resident in the United Kingdom and New Zealand on the Record Date will be paid in the relevant local currency with the rates determined as at the Record Date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD GBP - Pound Sterling GBP

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments The exchange rates will be updated after the Record Date.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released Tuesday March 2, 2021

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.15000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security AUD 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 37.2022 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05580327

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.03839347

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.05580326

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 50.0000 %