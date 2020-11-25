Lendlease : Park & Sayer – introducing central London's most desirable parkside address

Park & Sayer boasts 229 one and two-bedroom apartments, all of which benefit from balconies or terraces and construction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. A multitude of beautifully designed and considered amenities will include a residents' gym, lounge and workspace; a business suite with complimentary and super-fast WiFi, an elevated garden and exercise space, a 24th floor sky lounge with dining room, 24-hour concierge service, cycle storage and car club membership. Apartments are available from £572,500 for a one-bedroom apartment and £678,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Lendlease's Head of Residential (Europe), Justin Davies, said: 'Park & Sayer is nestled in the heart of Elephant Park in Zone 1 London, which offers every element of the London experience, whether living or working here, enjoying the park, meeting friends for dinner and drinks or just spending a leisurely afternoon unwinding. With exceptional transport links, our fantastic new homes will be moments away from the Southbank, the West End and the City of London. Park & Sayer is that rare combination of the best of city living, yet with nature in all its glory quite literally on your doorstep.'

The building was designed by renowned architects Arney Fender Katsalidis, in collaboration with interior designers, Johnson Naylor.

A massive £2.5bn transformation is underway at Elephant Park, unlocking value and capital growth within Zone 1's Elephant & Castle. Over half of its 3,000 homes are now complete and there will be over 50 diverse and cosmopolitan retailers and restaurants, plus new workspace.

There are few better places to enjoy urban parkside living than Park & Sayer as when complete the Elephant Park project will feature four and a half hectares of public space, the planting of 1,300+ trees in the borough, and a 101,000 sq. m park with mature London plane trees, play area and water feature.

The neighbourhood is expected to become one of the Capital's most vibrant destinations for living, working and simply enjoying. With bustling streets filled with local and independent retailers, restaurants, a popular park, and a full-year calendar of local community events, Park & Sayer is at the centre of a growing community with life and soul. There is also a world-class combination of art, music and culture on the doorstep - from the Southwark Playhouse to the National Theatre at Southbank, the Old and Young Vics, Shakespeare's Globe and numerous galleries including Hayward Gallery and the Tate Modern.

The wider regeneration of Elephant & Castle is also expected to increase the offer for residents. A new leisure centre and pool is already in place and further plans include a multi-screen cinema, a 350,000 sq. ft university building for the University of the Arts' London College of Communication, a library and exhibition space, plus a wide variety of offices.

Only five minutes walk from Park & Sayer are the National Rail mainline and the Bakerloo & Northern line underground entrances, connecting you to Oxford Street in 13 minutes and London Bridge in 7 minutes

For more information about Park & Sayer you can register your interest at www.parkandsayer.co.uk, email welcomehome@lendlease.com or call 02039187685. Lendlease has also recently opened a new marketing suite at Elephant Park for viewings, which can be found at 6 Deacon Street, London, SE17 1GD.

ENDS

