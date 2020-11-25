Log in
Lendlease : announces departure of Group CFO

11/25/2020
26 November 2020

Lendlease announces departure of Group CFO

Lendlease today announced that Group Chief Financial Officer, Tarun Gupta, will leave the Group. Mr Gupta has accepted the role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stockland.

Lendlease Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Frank Krile, will step into the Group Chief Financial Officer role on an interim basis while an internal and external candidate search is conducted.

Lendlease Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Steve McCann, said "Tarun has made an outstanding contribution to Lendlease during his 26 year tenure with the Group. I'd like to personally thank him for his long-term commitment to Lendlease, our people, clients and securityholders. Lendlease is proud of its continuing track record of developing top talent."

Lendlease Chief Financial Officer, Tarun Gupta, said "Having started at Lendlease as a graduate, I am grateful for the opportunities that I have been provided during my 26-year career with the Group. In particular, I'd like to personally thank Steve McCann for his leadership and guidance."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

Media:

Justin McCarthy

Stephen Ellaway

Mob: +61 422 800 321

Mob: +61 417 851 287

Authorised for lodgement by the Lendlease Group Disclosure Committee

Lendlease Corporation Limited ABN 32 000 226 228 and

Lendlease Responsible Entity Limited ABN 72 122 883 185 AFS Licence 308983 as responsible entity for Lendlease Trust ABN 39 944 184 773 ARSN 128 052 595

Level 14, Tower Three, International Towers Sydney

Telephone +61 2 9236 6111

Exchange Place, 300 Barangaroo Avenue

Facsimile +61 2 9252 2192

Barangaroo NSW 2000 Australia

lendlease.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lend Lease Group published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
