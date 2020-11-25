26 November 2020

Lendlease announces departure of Group CFO

Lendlease today announced that Group Chief Financial Officer, Tarun Gupta, will leave the Group. Mr Gupta has accepted the role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stockland.

Lendlease Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Frank Krile, will step into the Group Chief Financial Officer role on an interim basis while an internal and external candidate search is conducted.

Lendlease Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Steve McCann, said "Tarun has made an outstanding contribution to Lendlease during his 26 year tenure with the Group. I'd like to personally thank him for his long-term commitment to Lendlease, our people, clients and securityholders. Lendlease is proud of its continuing track record of developing top talent."

Lendlease Chief Financial Officer, Tarun Gupta, said "Having started at Lendlease as a graduate, I am grateful for the opportunities that I have been provided during my 26-year career with the Group. In particular, I'd like to personally thank Steve McCann for his leadership and guidance."

