Lendlease : cracks world top 10 innovative companies list

Fast Company is a global media brand with a focus on innovation in technology, leadership and design. Each year it honours those companies making a profound impact in the sectors in which they operate. Previous recipients include Microsoft, Walt Disney Company, Apple and Patagonia.

This year, Lendlease has ranked 9th in the Urban Development category on the 2021 Most Innovative Companies list.

Lendlease's mission has always been to create places that leave a positive legacy with a focus on health, innovation and sustainability. In recent years, the company has achieved three world firsts and three Australian firsts in sustainability:

The world's largest collection of healthy workplaces in one portfolio

The world's largest collection of sustainable Senior Homes

World's most sustainable real estate fund - for the fifth time (APPF Commercial)

Australia's first carbon neutral construction service

Australia's first carbon neutral precinct (Barangaroo, New South Wales)

Australia's most sustainable community (Alkimos Beach, Western Australia)

And Lendlease continues to build on this success. In July 2020, it launched Lendlease Podium, a property lifecycle platform that aims to provide insights and clarity from data capture unlike anything the property and construction industry has seen before.

Harnessing technology like Podium means Lendlease will be able to optimise its choice of partners, suppliers and sustainable materials, creating less material waste and choosing and harnessing renewable energy sources.

Identifying and partnering with green suppliers further enables Lendlease to accelerate its innovation footprint and progress on its commitment to be a 1.5 degree aligned company.

Quotes attributable to Steve McCann, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Lendlease:

'We are honoured to be included in Fast Company's most innovative companies list, which endorses some of the great work our teams are undertaking. The ultimate measure of success will of course always be how well our places help the communities in which they're located thrive.'

'Right around the world, people are increasingly demanding places that operate in a more sustainable way. That's why we set ourselves the ambitious target of achieving net zero scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2025 and absolute zero carbon emissions by 2040. The digital capability we're developing through Lendlease Podium will play a key role in helping us achieve these targets.'