Consumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell after an unexpected drop in retail sales compounded fears about the outlook for discretionary spending.

November retail sales fell 0.6% from the prior month for the biggest decline this year, the Commerce Department said, as shoppers reacted to inflation concerns by reining in spending on holiday items and home goods. The drop was more pronounced than the 0.3% retreat economists had forecast.

Chinese-owned luxury fashion company Lanvin Group surged in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with a blank-check firm backed by Chinese private-equity firm Primavera Capital.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz reported a 12% rise in annual sales but warned that demand was softening in recent months.

Shares of Lennar rose a session after the homebuilder posted quarterly revenue growth, despite a spike in mortgage rates that has slowed home-sales activity.

