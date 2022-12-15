Advanced search
    LEN   US5260571048

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
94.29 USD   +3.82%
Consumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:05aGlobal markets live: HSBC, Tesla, Microsoft, Blackstone, Serco...
MS
11:00aTranscript : Lennar Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 15, 2022
CI
Consumer Cos Down After Weak Retail Sales -- Consumer Roundup

12/15/2022 | 05:11pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell after an unexpected drop in retail sales compounded fears about the outlook for discretionary spending.

November retail sales fell 0.6% from the prior month for the biggest decline this year, the Commerce Department said, as shoppers reacted to inflation concerns by reining in spending on holiday items and home goods. The drop was more pronounced than the 0.3% retreat economists had forecast.

Chinese-owned luxury fashion company Lanvin Group surged in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with a blank-check firm backed by Chinese private-equity firm Primavera Capital.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz reported a 12% rise in annual sales but warned that demand was softening in recent months.

Shares of Lennar rose a session after the homebuilder posted quarterly revenue growth, despite a spike in mortgage rates that has slowed home-sales activity.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1710ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 541 M - -
Net income 2022 4 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 25 842 M 25 842 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 10 753
Free-Float 90,2%
