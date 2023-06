June 14 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by higher home prices as upbeat demand outpaced supply.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $3.01 per share, above average analysts' estimate of $2.32 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)