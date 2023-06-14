Advanced search
    LEN   US5260571048

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:25:59 2023-06-14 pm EDT
118.37 USD   +2.03%
05:23pLennar Fiscal Second-Quarter Results Top Views; Company Lifts Full-Year Home Delivery Target
MT
05:00pEarnings Flash (LEN) LENNAR CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $8B, vs. Street Est of $7.25B
MT
04:59pEarnings Flash (LEN) LENNAR CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $3.01, vs. Street Est of $2.32
MT
Homebuilder Lennar Corp beats quarterly profit estimates

06/14/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
Newly constructed houses built by Lennar Corp are pictured in Leucadia, California

June 14 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by higher home prices as upbeat demand outpaced supply.

Shares of the company rose about 4% in extended trading.

The housing market has been squeezed by the most aggressive rate hikes from U.S. Federal Reserve since the 1980s, aimed at taming inflation. But the worst of the housing market downturn could be over.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes jumped to a 13-month high in April, boosted by a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market and a sharp decline in prices from last year's lofty levels.

The shortage is pushing buyers keen to take advantage of dips in mortgage rates, keeping builders busy even as the overall housing market remains depressed.

The company reported a profit of $3.01 per share, above average analysts' estimate of $2.32 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 568 M - -
Net income 2023 2 840 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 810 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 33 054 M 33 054 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 012
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart LENNAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lennar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENNAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 116,01 $
Average target price 118,21 $
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Jaffe Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Richard Beckwitt Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Diane J. Bessette Controller
Fred B. Rothman Regional President-Northeast Region
Sidney L. Lapidus Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENNAR CORPORATION27.51%33 054
NVR, INC.28.55%19 253
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION43.34%4 859
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.43.29%3 311
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.77.51%3 303
M/I HOMES, INC.68.54%2 166
