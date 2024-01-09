Lennar Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has increased its annual dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.50 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 7, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2024.
Lennar Raises Dividend; Share Repurchase Authorization Boosted by Up to $5 Billion
