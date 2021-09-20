Lennar : Reports Third Quarter EPS of $4.52 (Form 8-K) 09/20/2021 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Lennar Reports Third Quarter EPS of $4.52 •Net earnings of $1.4 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share - both up over 100% ◦Net earnings were $1.0 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share, excluding the mark to market gains on the Company's strategic investments •Deliveries of 15,199 homes - up 10% •New orders of 16,277 homes - up 5%; new orders dollar value of $7.5 billion - up 19% •Backlog of 25,819 homes - up 31%; backlog dollar value of $12.0 billion - up 52% •Revenues of $6.9 billion - up 18% •Homebuilding net margins of $1.3 billion, compared to $826.6 million ◦Gross margin on home sales of 27.3%, compared to 23.1% ◦S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 7.0%, compared to 8.0% ◦Net margin on home sales of 20.3%, compared to 15.1% •Financial Services operating earnings of $111.9 million, compared to operating earnings of $135.1 million •Multifamily operatingloss of $9.4 million, compared to operating loss of $5.1 million •Lennar Other operating earnings of $492.0 million, compared to operating earnings of $8.0 million •Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion •Controlled homesites as a percentage of total owned and controlled homesites increased to 53%, compared to 35% •No borrowings under the Company's $2.5 billion revolving credit facility •Retired $300 million of homebuilding senior notes due December 2021 •Homebuilding debt to total capital of 21.2%, compared to 29.5% •Repurchased 2.5 million of Lennar Class A common stock for $246.4 million at an average per share price of $98.53 •S&P upgraded the Company to Investment Grade. The Company now has an Investment Grade rating from all three agencies. (more)

2-2-2 Miami, September 20, 2021 -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B),one ofthe nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2021. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2021 were $1.4 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2020 of $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, said, "During the third quarter, our company and the homebuilding industry as a whole continued to experience unprecedented supply chain challenges which we believe will continue into the foreseeable future. As a result, our third quarter deliveries of 15,199 homes were about 600 homes below the low end of our guidance. Additionally, we are adjusting our fourth quarter delivery guidance to, more or less, 18,000 homes, reflecting this supply chain constraint." Mr. Miller continued, "Despite missing our delivery guidance, new home demand remains strong, even as the market reverts back to traditional seasonality. This is reflected in our 5% year over year sales growth and third quarter homebuilding gross margin of 27.3%, which was the highest quarterly percentage in the Company's history, and a 420 basis point improvement over the prior year. The improvement was driven by price appreciation as revenue per square foot increased 14% while cost per square foot only increased 8%. Our homebuilding S,G&A of 7.0% was the lowest quarterly percentage in the Company's history, even with the delivery shortfall, and reflects continued improvement as we incorporate technology driven innovation across our platform. Accordingly, our net margin was 20.3%, an all-time Company record, and was the primary driver of our third quarter net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share, excluding mark to market gains on our public strategic technology investments." "During the quarter, several of our strategic technology investments went public. Despite some of our investments currently trading at the lower end of their price ranges, they contributed about $500 million of mark to market gains during the quarter. This resulted in reported GAAP third quarter net earnings of $1.4 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share in the prior year." "We ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in cash, no borrowings on our $2.5 billion revolver and a homebuilding debt to capital of 21.2%, an all-time Company low. Our land lighter model resulted in incremental cash flow generation during the third quarter which we used towards an early debt reduction of $300 million and the repurchase of about $250 million of our common stock. These transactions combined with our significant earnings contributed to a return on equity of over 20%." Rick Beckwitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "Our third quarter community count ended flat year over year primarily due to land supply chain challenges as approvals for permits and entitlements have also been delayed. As a result, we believe our year end community count growth will be closer to 7% than our originally targeted 10% growth. However, we are still making excellent progress on our land light strategy as evidenced by our years owned supply of homesites improving to 3.3 years at the end of the third quarter from 3.8 years at last year's third quarter, and our controlled homesite percentage increasing to 53% from 35% for those same periods." Jon Jaffe, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Lennar, said, "During the quarter, our homebuilding machine continued to be laser focused on production, managing carefully through the rapidly changing supply chain issues as they arose. Although supply chain issues are expected to continue, our long-standing Builder of Choice position and Everything's Included® business model should help to lessen the impact of these challenges. With that said, we also increased our quarterly starts pace to 4.9 homes per community in the third quarter from 4.2 homes per community last year, which will facilitate our growth expectations for 2022." Mr. Miller concluded, "The housing market has proven to be strong in the current environment as demand continues to outstrip limited supply. Accordingly, both limited supply and production will prevent excess



3-3-3 production and extend the strong housing market conditions. As we look ahead to our fourth quarter and consider the industry supply chain issues already noted, we expect to deliver about 18,000 homes while we expect homebuilding gross margins to be about 28.0%. With an excellent balance sheet and continued execution of our core operating strategies, we are extremely well positioned to end 2021 on a very strong note." RESULTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2020 Homebuilding Revenues from home sales increased 19% in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.5 billion from $5.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 10% increase in the number of home deliveries and an 8% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 15,199 homes in the third quarter of 2021 from 13,842 homes in the third quarter of 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $428,000 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $396,000 in the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin on home sales were $1.8 billion, or 27.3%, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.3 billion, or 23.1%, in the third quarter of 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of price appreciation as the increase in revenue per square foot outpaced the increase in cost per square foot. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $453.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $435.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.0% in the third quarter of 2021, from 8.0% in the third quarter of 2020. This was the lowest percentage for a quarter in the Company's history primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts. Financial Services Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $111.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $135.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower mortgage net margins driven by an increase in competition. This was partially offset by an increase in title operating earnings due to higher volume and an increase in profit per transaction derived from technology initiatives. Other Ancillary Businesses Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment was $492.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded mark to market gains on its investments in newly public companies (Hippo, SmartRent and Blend) of $433 million and on its current investments (Opendoor and Sunnova) of $61 million.





4-4-4 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 COMPARED TO NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2020 Homebuilding Revenues from home sales increased 20% in the nine months ended August 31, 2021 to $17.4 billion from $14.5 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. Revenues were higher primarily due to a 14% increase in the number of home deliveries and a 5% increase in the average sales price. New home deliveries increased to 42,006 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2021 from 36,835 homes in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. The average sales price of homes delivered was $414,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to $395,000 in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. Gross margin on home sales were $4.6 billion, or 26.2%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to $3.2 billion or 21.8%, in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. The gross margin percentage on home sales increased primarily as a result of price appreciation as the increase in revenue per square foot outpaced the increase in cost per square foot. Gross margin on land sales in the nine months ended August 31, 2021 was $17.9 million, compared to a loss of $21.9 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. The loss in the nine months ended August 31, 2020 was primarily due to a write-off of costs in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of Lennar not moving forward with a naval base development in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.3 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 7.6% in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, from 8.4% in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in broker commissions and benefits of the Company's technology efforts. Financial Services Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $379.3 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to $343.8 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020 (which included $329.7 million operating earnings and an add back of $14.1 million net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests). The nine months ended August 31, 2020 included a $61.4 million gain on the deconsolidation of a previously consolidated entity. Excluding this gain, the improvement in operating earnings was primarily due to an increase in volume and margin in the mortgage and title businesses.





5-5-5 Other Ancillary Businesses Operating earnings for the Multifamily segment were $12.1 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $4.0 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $909.2 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to an operating loss of $9.1 million in the nine months ended August 31, 2020. The operating earnings for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 was primarily due to mark to market gains on strategic investments that went public during the nine months ended August 31, 2021 (Opendoor, Sunnova, Hippo, SmartRent and Blend) and the sale of our solar business to Sunnova. Tax Rate For the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had a tax provision of $975.4 million and $382.5 million, respectively, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 23.1% and 19.5%, respectively. In the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the overall effective income tax rate was higher primarily due to the extension of the new energy efficient home tax credit during the first quarter of 2020. Debt Transaction During the third quarter of 2021, the Company retired $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due December 2021. Share Repurchases During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for $246.4 million at an average per share price of $98.53. For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 4.0 million shares of its Class A common stock for $388.0 million at an average per share price of $96.73. Liquidity At August 31, 2021, the Company had $2.6 billion of Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, thereby providing $5.1 billion of available capacity. 2021 Guidance The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2021: New Orders 15,200 - 15,400 Deliveries About 18,000 Average Sales Price About $445,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales About 28.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales About 6.7% Financial Services Operating Earnings $95 million - $105 million



6-6-6 About Lennar Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include the potential negative impact to our business of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials and labor; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; reduced availability of mortgage financing, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; reductions in the market value of the Company's investments in public companies; decreased demand for our homes or Multifamily rental apartments; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land lighter strategy and our planned spin-off of certain businesses; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; unfavorable losses in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-3035 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number. ###





7-7-7 LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding $ 6,558,509 5,505,120 17,529,606 14,626,720 Financial Services 206,973 237,068 669,789 631,992 Multifamily 167,921 115,170 476,837 370,904 Lennar Other 8,000 12,896 20,884 33,348 Total revenues $ 6,941,403 5,870,254 18,697,116 15,662,964 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,329,833 813,744 3,275,488 1,905,503 Financial Services operating earnings 112,083 135,079 379,610 329,722 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (9,393) (5,148) 12,130 (4,001) Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 491,972 7,999 909,221 (9,123) Corporate general and administrative expenses (94,942) (85,998) (296,190) (246,815) Charitable foundation contribution (15,199) (6,663) (42,006) (16,144) Earnings before income taxes 1,814,354 859,013 4,238,253 1,959,142 Provision for income taxes (405,136) (189,690) (975,354) (382,498) Net earnings (including net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests) 1,409,218 669,323 3,262,899 1,576,644 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,330 2,905 23,279 (5,632) Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,406,888 666,418 3,239,620 1,582,276 Average shares outstanding: Basic 307,296 308,889 308,403 309,492 Diluted 307,296 308,890 308,403 309,493 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.52 2.13 10.37 5.05 Diluted $ 4.52 2.12 10.36 5.03 Supplemental information: Interest incurred (1) $ 68,059 88,149 210,575 272,347 EBIT (2): Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 1,406,888 666,418 3,239,620 1,582,276 Provision for income taxes 405,136 189,690 975,354 382,498 Interest expense included in: Costs of homes sold 85,180 93,124 248,888 247,644 Costs of land sold 1,093 1,035 2,285 1,567 Homebuilding other expense, net 4,928 5,478 15,128 17,155 Total interest expense 91,201 99,637 266,301 266,367 EBIT $ 1,903,225 955,745 4,481,275 2,231,141 (unaudited) (1)Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2)EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.



8-8-8 LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Homebuilding revenues: Sales of homes $ 6,505,708 5,467,364 17,377,353 14,533,212 Sales of land 45,055 34,323 131,483 81,023 Other homebuilding 7,746 3,433 20,770 12,485 Total homebuilding revenues 6,558,509 5,505,120 17,529,606 14,626,720 Homebuilding costs and expenses: Costs of homes sold 4,732,403 4,204,814 12,820,638 11,359,364 Costs of land sold 39,378 32,395 113,545 102,899 Selling, general and administrative 453,716 435,949 1,319,116 1,222,032 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 5,225,497 4,673,158 14,253,299 12,684,295 Homebuilding net margins 1,333,012 831,962 3,276,307 1,942,425 Homebuilding equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,391 (6,431) (3,862) (20,077) Homebuilding other income (expense), net (5,570) (11,787) 3,043 (16,845) Homebuilding operating earnings $ 1,329,833 813,744 3,275,488 1,905,503 Financial Services revenues $ 206,973 237,068 669,789 631,992 Financial Services costs and expenses 94,890 101,989 290,179 363,688 Financial Services gain on deconsolidation - - - 61,418 Financial Services operating earnings $ 112,083 135,079 379,610 329,722 Multifamily revenues $ 167,921 115,170 476,837 370,904 Multifamily costs and expenses 174,410 118,786 474,389 379,607 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other gain (2,904) (1,532) 9,682 4,702 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (9,393) (5,148) 12,130 (4,001) Lennar Other revenues $ 8,000 12,896 20,884 33,348 Lennar Other costs and expenses 9,010 2,062 18,994 3,564 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other income (expense), net (2,220) (2,835) 59,954 (38,907) Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1) 495,202 - 847,377 - Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 491,972 7,999 909,221 (9,123) (1)The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gain (loss): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Hippo (HIPO) mark to market $ 324,855 - 324,855 - SmartRent (SMRT) mark to market 100,793 - 100,793 - Opendoor (OPEN) mark to market 37,301 - 272,756 - Sunnova (NOVA) mark to market 23,870 - (14,465) - Blend Labs (BLND) mark to market 6,852 - 6,852 - Gain on sale of solar business 1,531 - 153,006 - Other realized gain - - 3,580 - $ 495,202 - 847,377 -



9-9-9 LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited) Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in: East: Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina Central: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Texas: Texas West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington Other: Urban divisions For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Deliveries: Homes Dollar Value Average Sales Price East 4,568 4,309 $ 1,660,357 1,488,022 $ 363,000 345,000 Central 3,211 2,767 1,262,540 1,062,799 393,000 384,000 Texas 2,747 2,598 818,869 719,467 298,000 277,000 West 4,669 4,165 2,764,856 2,205,235 592,000 529,000 Other 4 3 4,141 2,590 1,035,000 863,000 Total 15,199 13,842 $ 6,510,763 5,478,113 $ 428,000 396,000 Of the total homes delivered listed above, 15 homes with a dollar value of $5.1 million and an average sales price of $337,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2021, compared to 33 home deliveries with a dollar value of $10.7 million and an average sales price of $326,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2020. At August 31, For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 New Orders: Active Communities Homes Dollar Value Average Sales Price East 329 340 5,308 4,655 $ 2,100,466 1,631,349 $ 396,000 350,000 Central 281 297 3,189 3,375 1,352,814 1,298,792 424,000 385,000 Texas 233 217 3,203 2,746 988,644 743,553 309,000 271,000 West 350 341 4,571 4,786 3,006,501 2,580,328 658,000 539,000 Other 3 3 6 2 5,974 1,452 996,000 726,000 Total 1,196 1,198 16,277 15,564 $ 7,454,399 6,255,474 $ 458,000 402,000 Of the total homes listed above, 35 homes with a dollar value of $13.1 million and an average sales price of $375,000 represent homes in four active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2021, compared to 34 homes with a dollar value of $9.7 million and an average sales price of $286,000 in four active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2020.

For the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Deliveries: Homes Dollar Value Average Sales Price East 12,968 11,511 $ 4,572,592 3,924,289 $ 353,000 341,000 Central 8,391 7,389 3,282,168 2,833,745 391,000 384,000 Texas 7,843 6,637 2,245,671 1,877,374 286,000 283,000 West 12,793 11,273 7,284,927 5,894,183 569,000 523,000 Other 11 25 10,645 23,642 968,000 946,000 Total 42,006 36,835 $ 17,396,003 14,553,233 $ 414,000 395,000 Of the total homes delivered listed above, 58 homes with a dollar value of $18.7 million and an average sales price of $322,000 represent home deliveries from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to 60 home deliveries with a dollar value of $20.0 million and an average sales price of $334,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2020.





10-10-10

For the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 New Orders: Homes Dollar Value Average Sales Price East 15,473 12,512 $ 5,788,506 4,266,221 $ 374,000 341,000 Central 9,931 8,741 4,086,170 3,341,959 411,000 382,000 Texas 9,228 7,327 2,800,826 1,986,770 304,000 271,000 West 14,358 12,359 8,871,465 6,508,509 618,000 527,000 Other 14 16 14,095 15,189 1,007,000 949,000 Total 49,004 40,955 $ 21,561,062 16,118,648 $ 440,000 394,000 Of the total homes listed above, 102 homes with a dollar value of $36.7 million and an average sales price of $359,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, compared to 85 homes with a dollar value of $26.8 million and an average sales price of $316,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2020.

At August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Backlog: Homes Dollar Value Average Sales Price East 8,518 6,691 $ 3,526,849 2,368,300 $ 414,000 354,000 Central 5,911 4,502 2,566,174 1,752,180 434,000 389,000 Texas 4,208 2,860 1,379,740 822,734 328,000 288,000 West 7,177 5,644 4,499,969 2,922,743 627,000 518,000 Other 5 - 5,298 - 1,060,000 - Total 25,819 19,697 $ 11,978,030 7,865,957 $ 464,000 399,000 Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 82 homes with a backlog dollar value of $29.5 million and an average sales price of $359,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2021, compared to 56 homes with a backlog dollar value of $17.0 million and an average sales price of $303,000 at August 31, 2020.





11-11-11 LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) August 31, November 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,623,320 2,703,986 Restricted cash 21,519 15,211 Receivables, net 369,492 298,671 Inventories: Finished homes and construction in progress 10,891,592 8,593,399 Land and land under development 7,210,032 7,495,262 Consolidated inventory not owned 1,004,319 836,567 Total inventories 19,105,943 16,925,228 Investments in unconsolidated entities 983,429 953,177 Goodwill 3,442,359 3,442,359 Other assets 1,034,691 1,190,793 27,580,753 25,529,425 Financial Services 2,282,873 2,708,118 Multifamily 1,226,692 1,175,908 Lennar Other 1,653,872 521,726 Total assets $ 32,744,190 29,935,177 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Accounts payable $ 1,230,577 1,037,338 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 841,539 706,691 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 5,542,513 5,955,758 Other liabilities 2,716,872 2,225,864 10,331,501 9,925,651 Financial Services 1,272,218 1,644,248 Multifamily 259,145 252,911 Lennar Other 101,787 12,966 Total liabilities 11,964,651 11,835,776 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 30,050 29,894 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,944 3,944 Additional paid-in capital 8,778,609 8,676,056 Retained earnings 13,570,626 10,564,994 Treasury stock (1,731,741) (1,279,227) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,300) (805) Total stockholders' equity 20,650,188 17,994,856 Noncontrolling interests 129,351 104,545 Total equity 20,779,539 18,099,401 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,744,190 29,935,177





12-12-12

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) August 31, November 30, August 31, 2021 2020 2020 Homebuilding debt $ 5,542,513 5,955,758 7,180,274 Stockholders' equity 20,650,188 17,994,856 17,172,103 Total capital $ 26,192,701 23,950,614 24,352,377 Homebuilding debt to total capital 21.2 % 24.9 % 29.5 % Homebuilding debt $ 5,542,513 5,955,758 7,180,274 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 2,623,320 2,703,986 1,966,796 Net homebuilding debt $ 2,919,193 3,251,772 5,213,478 Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 12.4 % 15.3 % 23.3 %

(1)Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lennar Corporation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:11:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LENNAR CORPORATION 05:12p LENNAR : Reports Third Quarter EPS of $4.52 (Form 8-K) PU 05:02p LENNAR CORP /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04:54p Lennar tops revenue estimates on strong home demand, warns of supply issues RE 04:47p LENNAR : Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue Advance MT 04:44p LENNAR : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:32p LENNAR : Earnings Flash (LEN.B) LENNAR CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $6.94B, vs. .. MT 02:23p EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Lennar Corp A, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.6% .. MT 12:00p GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Universal Music Group, China Evergrande, ENI, Prudential, .. 06:11a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3- DJ 09/17 Preview -- Barron's DJ Analyst Recommendations on LENNAR CORPORATION 06/18 LENNAR : Evercore ISI Adjusts Lennar's Price Target to $160 From $121, Keeps Out.. MT 06/18 LENNAR : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Lennar to $105 From $98, Maintain.. MT 06/18 LENNAR : BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Lennar to $127 From $117, Maintains Buy Ra.. MT