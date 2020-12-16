Lennar beats quarterly profit estimates on housing market strength

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp beat
quarterly profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, as it
reined in construction costs and benefited from a strong U.S.
housing market.
Lennar's shares rose 3.4% in extended trading, after the
company's first-quarter home delivery forecast also beat Wall
Street estimates.
While the COVID-19 health crisis has wreaked havoc on the
U.S. economy, the housing market got a boost from record low
mortgage rates and demand for suburban housing as city dwellers
look for spacious homes away from overcrowded spaces.
"The confluence of Millennials starting families and
creating households of their own, along with the pro-housing
effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has materially strengthened
demand," executive chairman Stuart Miller said.
The company forecast first-quarter delivery of 12,200 to
12,500 homes, above analysts' estimates of 11,592, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue fell to $6.83 billion in the fourth quarter ended
Nov. 30, from $6.97 billion a year earlier. Analysts were
expecting revenue of $6.65 billion.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $882.8
million, or $2.82 per share, from $674.3 million, or $2.13 per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of 2.37 per share.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)