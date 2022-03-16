Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lennar Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEN   US5260571048

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lennar revenue beats on soaring home prices; shares up

03/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Signage is seen at The Collection at Morristown, a housing development by Lennar Corporation, in Morristown, New Jersey

(Reuters) -Lennar Corp beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by record-high property prices as demand continued to outpace supply that was hit by raw material and labor shortages.

Shares of the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder were up 1.8% at $90.10 in after market trading.

Demand for housing soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as buyers capitalized on record-low mortgage rates and remote workers sought more living space.

Lennar's first-quarter revenue came in at $6.20 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of $6.08 billion. Orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 1% to 15,747 homes in the reported quarter, while deliveries increased 2% to 12,538 units.

The company said it expects second-quarter new orders of between 17,800 and 18,200 homes, barely hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

"Both gross margin and net margin remained strong, even as materials costs and wages have increased, and home prices have continued to rise while remaining affordable even as interest rates have ticked up," Lennar Chairman Stuart Miller said.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $503.6 million, or $1.69 per share, in the quarter ended Feb.28, from $1 billion, or $3.20 per share, a year earlier.

Lennar faced volatility in its LenX platform, that invests in companies that focus on homebuilding, affecting its bottom line performance for the reported quarter.

Excluding the impact from its LENx investments, the company reported a profit of $2.70 per share.

The pricing environment helped larger rival D.R. Horton post a 44.2% rise in quarterly profit last month.

Lennar's backlogs at the end of the first quarter rose to 27,335 from 22,077 a year ago.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 862 M - -
Net income 2022 4 685 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,46x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 24 864 M 24 864 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 753
Free-Float -
Chart LENNAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lennar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENNAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 86,27 $
Average target price 125,72 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Jaffe Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Richard Beckwitt Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Diane J. Bessette Controller
Stuart A. Miller Director
Fred B. Rothman Regional President-Northeast Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENNAR CORPORATION-25.73%24 864
NVR, INC.-18.54%16 264
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION-24.04%3 425
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.-24.70%2 992
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.-19.58%2 413
M/I HOMES, INC.-21.39%1 391