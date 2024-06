June 17 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Monday, as historically low existing supply of houses led to sustained demand for new home construction.

The U.S. homebuilder posted earnings at $3.45 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.24 per share, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)