LENNAR CORPORATION'S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET

03/07/2022 | 04:47pm EST
MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022 after the market closes on March 16, 2022. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. 

In order to listen to the live event, a participant must have a multimedia computer with speakers and Windows Media Player. To download the software prior to the event, please visit www.lennar.com, click the conference call link on the home page and follow the pre-event instructions.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporations-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-to-be-broadcast-live-on-the-internet-301497153.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
