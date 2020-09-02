Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lennar Corporation    LEN.B

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lennar Corporation :'s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 after the market closes on September 14, 2020.  Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar's website at www.lennar.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days. 

In order to listen to the live event, a participant must have a multimedia computer with speakers and Windows Media Player.  To download the software prior to the event, please visit www.lennar.com, click the conference call link on the home page and follow the pre-event instructions.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of the Company's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX, formerly known as Lennar Ventures, drives the Company's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporations-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-to-be-broadcast-live-on-the-internet-301123399.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LENNAR CORPORATION
08/28Fed's Easy Money Pumps Up Winners Like Apple, Housing -- WSJ
DJ
08/27Fed's Easy Money Pumps Up Winners Like Apple and Housing
DJ
08/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 20..
DJ
08/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Hits New Intraday High
DJ
08/18U.S. housing starts surge in July in rare pandemic bright spot
RE
07/21Low Fed rates, flight to the suburbs set to boost U.S. homebuilders
RE
07/16U.S. mortgage rates reach historic depths below 3% - Freddie Mac
RE
07/09LENNAR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/06LENNAR : NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
06/25LENNAR CORPORATION : Dividends
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group