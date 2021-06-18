Log in
    LEN.B   US5260573028

LENNAR CORPORATION

(LEN.B)
Lennar : Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

06/18/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
MIAMI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 19, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.  

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividends-301315648.html

SOURCE Lennar


© PRNewswire 2021
